Create a warm living room: 10 ideas you have to try

The living room is undoubtedly one of the main rooms in the house, which means that it needs to reflect our personality!

Consider how much time you spend in this room, relaxing with a good book, entertaining friends and family or just watching a film with loved ones. This is why it needs to be comfortable and cozy as well as functional, with a sofa, television, coffee table and possibly a fireplace or a huge window.

Whatever the case, the layout of the living rooms says a lot about our tastes, not only with regards to decoration but also in terms of the furniture chosen for the space.

To show you how you can achieve a warm and enchanting living room, we've put together 10 living room ideas that you have to try in your own room.

You won't believe how easy it is to achieve the perfect home!