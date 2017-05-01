Your browser is out-of-date.

Create a warm living room: 10 ideas you have to try

Leigh Leigh
​Die Trendfarben für den kommenden Herbst, benuta GmbH benuta GmbH Living roomAccessories & decoration
The living room is undoubtedly one of the main rooms in the house, which means that it needs to reflect our personality!

Consider how much time you spend in this room, relaxing with a good book, entertaining friends and family or just watching a film with loved ones. This is why it needs to be comfortable and cozy as well as functional, with a sofa, television, coffee table and possibly a fireplace or a huge window.

Whatever the case, the layout of the living rooms says a lot about our tastes, not only with regards to decoration but also in terms of the furniture chosen for the space.

To show you how you can achieve a warm and enchanting living room, we've put together 10 living room ideas that you have to try in your own room.

You won't believe how easy it is to achieve the perfect home!

1. A vase of flowers

La Bodicese B&B, Marco Innocenti Architetto Marco Innocenti Architetto
Marco Innocenti Architetto

Marco Innocenti Architetto
Marco Innocenti Architetto
Marco Innocenti Architetto

A vase of fresh roses or lilies can turn your living room into the most naturally beautiful space in the house. Paired with simple furniture, earthy tones and soft lighting, you can create a very romantic ambiance!

2. Don't forget the cushions

CHEISLONG MOD. BYBLOS (BY GAMAMOBEL), LA CANTARERIA MUEBLES Y DECORACION LA CANTARERIA MUEBLES Y DECORACION Living roomSofas & armchairs
LA CANTARERIA MUEBLES Y DECORACION

LA CANTARERIA MUEBLES Y DECORACION
LA CANTARERIA MUEBLES Y DECORACION
LA CANTARERIA MUEBLES Y DECORACION

Cushions add a dynamic touch to any space. Use them to introduce patterns, colour and charm into the environment.

Here we can see how black and white striped cushions have been used with a white sofa to create a very edgy and dramatic combination.

3. Pastel shades

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Living room
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Pastel shades can be the homely touch that your living room is looking for. Use cushions or textiles to introduce a subtle bit of colour to your home. 

Here we can see how blue pastels make for a beautiful living space!

4. Minimalist and functional

APARTAMENTO EN JUAN FLOREZ, ESTUDIO BAO ARQUITECTURA ESTUDIO BAO ARQUITECTURA Living room
ESTUDIO BAO ARQUITECTURA

ESTUDIO BAO ARQUITECTURA
ESTUDIO BAO ARQUITECTURA
ESTUDIO BAO ARQUITECTURA

If you prefer a more simple look and feel, opt for a minimalist look and feel. Here we can see how you can achieve a very warm living area by including only the most necessary and functional items in the room.

5. Natural light

Flock carpets made in 100% Laneve, a premium wool sourced from Wools of New Zealand, Flock Living Flock Living Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Flock Living

Flock carpets made in 100% Laneve, a premium wool sourced from Wools of New Zealand

Flock Living
Flock Living
Flock Living

Let fresh and sunshine flow into your living room for a warm environment throughout the day. You'll need less artificial light and heating too!

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

6. Leather

Sunshine yellow velvet and subtle blues, browns and greys Harris Tweed quilt Quilts by Lisa Watson BedroomTextiles Harris Tweed,patchwork,quilt,made in GB,reversible,double bed size
Quilts by Lisa Watson

Sunshine yellow velvet and subtle blues, browns and greys Harris Tweed quilt

Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson

Leather furniture can make for a very homely environment, especially if you choose warm colours like tan, brown, beige or black.

7. A rug

​Die Trendfarben für den kommenden Herbst, benuta GmbH benuta GmbH Living roomAccessories & decoration
benuta GmbH

benuta GmbH
benuta GmbH
benuta GmbH

A rug is a key feature for any warm and cozy living space. Use it to introduce patterns, colours and personality to the room.

8. A fireplace

Lake of the woods cottage interiors Unit 7 Architecture Modern living room Furniture,Building,Plant,Window,Wood,Hearth,Interior design,Living room,House,Flooring
Unit 7 Architecture

Lake of the woods cottage interiors

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

A fireplace, especially for Canadian living rooms, merges comfort and style. This one extends across the entire wall, creating a stunning focal point for the room. 

Couldn't you imagine relaxing in front of these beautiful flickering flames?

9. Warm wood

Family Room Unit 7 Architecture Living room Brown,Furniture,Property,Table,Wood,Chair,Comfort,Lighting,Interior design,Building
Unit 7 Architecture

Family Room

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Wood is a wonderful feature in a living room, adding a warm and rustic touch to the space. Opt for wooden furniture, walls or floors.

Have a look at these tips for integrating wooden elements into your home.

10. A skylight

West Hawk Lake Interior Unit 7 Architecture Modern living room modern,cottage,cabin,contemporary,living room,family room,modern skylights,manitoba,winnipeg,interiors
Unit 7 Architecture

West Hawk Lake Interior

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Earlier we spoke about natural light, but here we can see how effective it can be! Opt for skylights, which will allow sunlight to flow in while giving you views of the sky and surrounds.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these 6 mistakes to avoid for the perfect living room.

Home Decor: Marble effect with wallpaper
Did you find this article helpful?

