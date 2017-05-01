Create a warm living room: 10 ideas you have to try

The living room is undoubtedly one of the main rooms in the house, which means that it needs to reflect our personality!
Consider how much time you spend in this room, relaxing with a good book, entertaining friends and family or just watching a film with loved ones. This is why it needs to be comfortable and cozy as well as functional, with a sofa, television, coffee table and possibly a fireplace or a huge window.
Whatever the case, the layout of the living rooms says a lot about our tastes, not only with regards to decoration but also in terms of the furniture chosen for the space.
To show you how you can achieve a warm and enchanting living room, we've put together 10 living room ideas that you have to try in your own room.
You won't believe how easy it is to achieve the perfect home!
A vase of fresh roses or lilies can turn your living room into the most naturally beautiful space in the house. Paired with simple furniture, earthy tones and soft lighting, you can create a very romantic ambiance!
Cushions add a dynamic touch to any space. Use them to introduce patterns, colour and charm into the environment.
Here we can see how black and white striped cushions have been used with a white sofa to create a very edgy and dramatic combination.
Pastel shades can be the homely touch that your living room is looking for. Use cushions or textiles to introduce a subtle bit of colour to your home.
Here we can see how blue pastels make for a beautiful living space!
If you prefer a more simple look and feel, opt for a minimalist look and feel. Here we can see how you can achieve a very warm living area by including only the most necessary and functional items in the room.
Let fresh and sunshine flow into your living room for a warm environment throughout the day. You'll need less artificial light and heating too!
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
Leather furniture can make for a very homely environment, especially if you choose warm colours like tan, brown, beige or black.
A rug is a key feature for any warm and cozy living space. Use it to introduce patterns, colours and personality to the room.
A fireplace, especially for Canadian living rooms, merges comfort and style. This one extends across the entire wall, creating a stunning focal point for the room.
Couldn't you imagine relaxing in front of these beautiful flickering flames?
Wood is a wonderful feature in a living room, adding a warm and rustic touch to the space. Opt for wooden furniture, walls or floors.
Have a look at these tips for integrating wooden elements into your home.
Earlier we spoke about natural light, but here we can see how effective it can be! Opt for skylights, which will allow sunlight to flow in while giving you views of the sky and surrounds.
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these 6 mistakes to avoid for the perfect living room.