Style or comfort? 7 bathrooms that deliver both

The shower is not the only solution when it comes to creating the most perfect and functional bathroom. Increasingly, we are seeing bathtubs being included in the bathroom, which some argue creates a more relaxing environment.

This article , however, is dedicated to those who can't decide between the two. We've put together some incredible tips and tricks for including a shower or a tub in your bathroom design, while still achieving a very relaxing, serene and harmonious environment.

Shall we take a look?