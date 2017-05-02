Your browser is out-of-date.

Style or comfort? 7 bathrooms that deliver both

Leigh Leigh
CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
The shower is not the only solution when it comes to creating the most perfect and functional bathroom. Increasingly, we are seeing bathtubs being included in the bathroom, which some argue creates a more relaxing environment.

This article , however, is dedicated to those who can't decide between the two. We've put together some incredible tips and tricks for including a shower or a tub in your bathroom design, while still achieving a very relaxing, serene and harmonious environment.

Shall we take a look?

1. Modern and classic

Industrial style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Combine a classic style with a modern environment, introducing current interior trends. 

In this design, we can see how a beautiful freestanding tub doubles up as a shower. What more could you ask for?

2. Refined

Bathroom in Sardinia, DMC Real Render DMC Real Render Industrial style bathroom
DMC Real Render

DMC Real Render
DMC Real Render
DMC Real Render

This is certainly not a bathroom like any other! It is exquisite in every detail thanks to the carefully selected items. Don't you love the candles and the soft rug?

This creates a wonderful ambiance.

3. The smart shower

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bologna, San Giuseppe, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern bathroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Not only does this shower introduce an alternative style but it shows how functional a trendy shower can be. 

Modern technology also means that showers can be incredibly sophisticated with adjustable temperature, water-saving systems and jet mixers!

4. Retro-inspired

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

To get away from the banality of bathroom design, why not go for a retro-inspired environment with a modern twist?

This coloured clawfoot tub is the perfect alternative to a shower, especially in this type of environment.

5. Furnished

Industrial rivisitato, Design for Love Design for Love Industrial style bathroom
Design for Love

Design for Love
Design for Love
Design for Love

This is a fully-furnished bathroom, especially the tub area. For those who have no intention of stopping at the usual simple and basic bath, then go for a relaxing corner like this one.

6. All the comforts

Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This comfortable bathroom features a sparkling atmosphere that is sure to leave residents feeling pampered and relaxed. The LED lighting has been used very strategically, to illuminate the details of the design.

7. Urban chic

Levent Villa, Udesign Architecture Udesign Architecture Industrial style bathroom
Udesign Architecture

Udesign Architecture
Udesign Architecture
Udesign Architecture

The exposed bricks create an unquestionably modern urban space, working in harmony with the grey tones and white floors.

The shower and bath coexist here, sharing the same avant-garde style.

So what will it be, shower or tub?

