Style or comfort? 7 bathrooms that deliver both

The shower is not the only solution when it comes to creating the most perfect and functional bathroom. Increasingly, we are seeing bathtubs being included in the bathroom, which some argue creates a more relaxing environment.
This article , however, is dedicated to those who can't decide between the two. We've put together some incredible tips and tricks for including a shower or a tub in your bathroom design, while still achieving a very relaxing, serene and harmonious environment.
Shall we take a look?
Combine a classic style with a modern environment, introducing current interior trends.
In this design, we can see how a beautiful freestanding tub doubles up as a shower. What more could you ask for?
This is certainly not a bathroom like any other! It is exquisite in every detail thanks to the carefully selected items. Don't you love the candles and the soft rug?
This creates a wonderful ambiance.
Not only does this shower introduce an alternative style but it shows how functional a trendy shower can be.
Modern technology also means that showers can be incredibly sophisticated with adjustable temperature, water-saving systems and jet mixers!
To get away from the banality of bathroom design, why not go for a retro-inspired environment with a modern twist?
This coloured clawfoot tub is the perfect alternative to a shower, especially in this type of environment.
This is a fully-furnished bathroom, especially the tub area. For those who have no intention of stopping at the usual simple and basic bath, then go for a relaxing corner like this one.
This comfortable bathroom features a sparkling atmosphere that is sure to leave residents feeling pampered and relaxed. The LED lighting has been used very strategically, to illuminate the details of the design.
The exposed bricks create an unquestionably modern urban space, working in harmony with the grey tones and white floors.
The shower and bath coexist here, sharing the same avant-garde style.
Also have a look at these brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends.