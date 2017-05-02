Gardening tips for spring in Canada

Spring has sprung so it's time to get that garden looking bright, refreshing and new!

Today on homify, we have some great tips and tricks to make your garden blossom and bloom to its fullest. After a long cold winter, you are likely wondering how to prep your garden for the warmer and more fruitful summer months.

These handy hints will help you grow green fingers overnight, creating a garden that looks like it has been designed by a landscape professional!

Ready to be come an expert?