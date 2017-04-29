A home extension that keeps the family together

This is a special project! Taking a semi-detached house, the architects in charge of this build were commissioned to totally renovate and extend a home that belonged to parents, who felt that it was too big for them to maintain, so it was given to the son and his family. Talk about generosity, but that is a theme that runs throughout this property! With spacious, beautifully landscaped gardens, a comfortable apartment for the parents and a large ground floor extension, this is anything but a small home. Naturally, there were some style issues to contend with, but the finished look and feel is incredible. Come and take a look, to see if you would love something similar!
Yes, the new addition here is contemporary, but not so much that it offers a jarring connection to the original house. The black wood cladding lends some stoic style and while a flat roof is in opposition to the main house, everything looks almost modular and as though nothing was added later. Given the size of this house, we can see why it was too much for the parents alone!
Any family home can really benefit from a secure and beautiful garden and this one is absolutely no exception to that rule! With a handy patio already in place, lots of grass for the children to enjoy and even the potential to be growing food, the garden here is as inclusive and welcoming as the house itself!
Spin around in the garden and you see just how geared towards social enjoyment it is! It's not enough that this is a family home, with a self-contained apartment, it has also sought to offer year-round alfresco fun through the installation of a covered terrace dining area! We are starting to wonder if there is anything this house doesn't have!
Let's have a quick look at the newly created apartment now, shall we? Modern, fresh and stylish, the space has been used so well, in terms of built-in storage that prevents the apartment from feeling claustrophobic. Pale walls and light beech wood really help to maintain light flow here and we love the chic, understated look!
You can always tell when you're in a grandparent's house, as there are family pictures everywhere, even in the bathroom! What we see here is a small yet stylish design that perfectly matches the wider aesthetic and it's lovely to see so much bright lighting in place, as thee smaller apartments can run the risk of being a little dark and dingy. That's not the case here though, as it is obvious the comfort of the older residents was a top priority.
