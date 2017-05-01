Home Decor: Marble effect with wallpaper

There are no defined styles of marble, as being a natural material, environmental influences will impact on patterns and veining, which is why you will never see two pieces that are exactly the same. That makes for some really unique wall coverings, so if you love eclectic styling and one-off design, but don't fancy splashing out thousands for custom wall slabs, these coverings are absolutely the answer for you!

For more funky wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 wicked ways to customize your wall decor.