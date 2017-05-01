Home Decor: Marble effect with wallpaper

There's no denying that marble is a luxury material that can instantly give a home more oomph, but there is a snag; the price! Given that it is such a sought-after commodity, with certain colours and patterns being more exclusive than others, you will never be able to pick up a decent chunk of marble for pennies, but you can get the look, without bankrupting yourself! We've taken a look at how talented interior designers have sought to give their clients the luxury finish they crave, but without spending more money than they have available and we think we've found some AMAZING ideas. Come with us now, as we let you in on how to enjoy marble magnificence in your home, for less.
This is real marble and we wanted to include it so you understand why so many people can't bear to live without it's luxury look and opulent feel in their homes. Cool, smooth and a great way to add some serious style to a property, marble comes in so many different colours that there will be a variation for everyone and now, we're going to show you how there can even be a marble aesthetic for every budget!
WOW! This printed marble wall mural is incredible, don't you think? Made to order and with specific dimensions accounted for, this adhesive wall covering has allowed for a magical blue marble finish that makes the whole room pop! This is one of the more sought after varieties of marble, so imagine how much money you'd save!
For something a little more neutral, this sandy marble wall covering is perfection. Still giving that textural, organic look that marble is so well known for, you'd have to get up close and personal with this wall to realise you are looking at a printed wall mural!
The joy of these wall coverings, is that they work beautifully with wood, just as real marble does. The colours from nature have been so perfectly replicated that there is no concern about easy cohesion. We can genuinely picture this marble wall covering looking incredible in a minimalist living room and being the main focal point!
How does this wallpaper look so realistic? The secret is the pattern matching! Do you see that in the corner, the grey veins of the 'marble' have been lined up to continue around every wall surface. We think we'd have to genuinely reach out and touch these walls, just to be sure that they really weren't cool and smooth to the touch!
Ahhh, now THIS is some clever wallpaper! Designed to give the look of marble, but in a tiled format, it would be easy to believe that this was actual stone! Huge wall slabs are a little less likely to be invested in, but tiles seem like an affordable option, so this paper is very deceptive! It would be a great way to get a 'marble' bathroom for a fraction of the cost!
In a large and decadent dining room, this marble-effect wall covering is something else! The fact that it has been made millimetre-perfect for the wall allows for easy and fast installation, but don't you just love that seamless veining and swirling? The brown tones are utterly beguiling as well.
There are no defined styles of marble, as being a natural material, environmental influences will impact on patterns and veining, which is why you will never see two pieces that are exactly the same. That makes for some really unique wall coverings, so if you love eclectic styling and one-off design, but don't fancy splashing out thousands for custom wall slabs, these coverings are absolutely the answer for you!
For more funky wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 wicked ways to customize your wall decor.