Charming colonial style bedrooms

press profile homify
FOTOGRAFOS DE INTERIOR, MEERO MEERO Colonial style bedroom
Before we show you some fantastic colonial bedrooms, let's take minute to talk about what the style typically embodies, shall we? A traditional style that was prevalent between 1900 and 1960, colonial décor showcased high quality furnishings and textiles, often with bold patterns and ultra luxe finishes. While some people see colonial styling as fairly 'busy', it is designed to offer comfort and opulence, in equal measure, which is why you'll often find striking and dramatic, large pieces of furniture softened by amazing fabrics, such as velvet and brocade. The finished look is undeniably high-end and heritage-inspired, which is why interior designers still find themselves being asked to create phenomenal spaces inline with the aesthetic. But enough talk, let's take a look at some bedrooms that have really captured the colonial ambience!

1. Gold, brocade and a luxurious quilted headboard have effortlessly come together to create a colonial look here.

MASTER BEDROOM Fervor design Colonial style bedroom
Fervor design

MASTER BEDROOM

Fervor design
Fervor design
Fervor design

2. Heavy florals have given this otherwise modern bedroom a charming colonial twist.

Квартира на Петроградке в колониальном стиле, Ольга Кулекина - New Interior Ольга Кулекина - New Interior Colonial style bedroom Brown
Ольга Кулекина – New Interior

Ольга Кулекина - New Interior
Ольга Кулекина – New Interior
Ольга Кулекина - New Interior

3. A traditional heavy wooden bed and dramatic wall covering are so chic here.

12 Tommy Prince Road SW, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom
Sonata Design

12 Tommy Prince Road SW

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

See more of this terrific home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2796820/trendy-int…

4. The luxe touches of a traditional headboard and gold metal elements have added just the right amount of colonial style to this room.

Modern colonial London home, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Colonial style bedroom
Kim H Interior Design

Kim H Interior Design
Kim H Interior Design
Kim H Interior Design

5. There's no denying the colonial influences in this bedroom! Just look at the heavy drapes and antique furniture!

Man & Woman, ЙОХ architects ЙОХ architects Colonial style bedroom
ЙОХ architects

ЙОХ architects
ЙОХ architects
ЙОХ architects

6. Antique wooden furniture and a decorative light fixture keep this bedroom teetering on the edge of colonial style.

Волки, Brama Architects Brama Architects Colonial style bedroom
Brama Architects

Brama Architects
Brama Architects
Brama Architects

7. Decorative wall mouldings have made colonial décor the only acceptable choice for this period bedroom.

Habitación H. Plaza, Abel Mesa Abel Mesa Colonial style bedroom
Abel Mesa

Abel Mesa
Abel Mesa
Abel Mesa

8. Heavy floral textiles have captured such a colonial look here that no other additions are necessary, but that mural is something else!

Дизайн спальни в стиле фьюжн в коттеджном поселке "Виктория" , Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Colonial style bedroom
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

9. Wow! Flocked wallpaper is a beautiful motif to include in a colonial bedroom and really ups the glamour!

Квартира в Москве 166 кв. м., MM-STUDIO MM-STUDIO Colonial style bedroom
MM-STUDIO

MM-STUDIO
MM-STUDIO
MM-STUDIO

10. Even neutral colours can look colonial, if you use them in conjunction with antique furniture and eye-catching fabric patterns.

homify Colonial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Mirrored furniture might seem modern to you, but use it in the right way and the look is so colonial! This side table is the perfect accompaniment to the bed!

Spanish Colonial Interiors, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Colonial style bedroom
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

12. How about a little Spanish colonial style? Antique wood, dramatic stonework and a traditional aesthetic really work together!

Residenza di campagna, Studio Maggiore Architettura Studio Maggiore Architettura Colonial style bedroom
Studio Maggiore Architettura

Studio Maggiore Architettura
Studio Maggiore Architettura
Studio Maggiore Architettura

13. That bed! That rug! What a combination! And how well does red work as a colonial colour scheme? So rich and opulent!

FOTOGRAFOS DE INTERIOR, MEERO MEERO Colonial style bedroom
MEERO

MEERO
MEERO
MEERO

14. Modern colonial styling works just as well as traditional aesthetics! The quilted headboard and unique side tables here are anything but old fashioned!

homify Colonial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more colonial inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Honour tradition in a tour of this classic Colonial-style home.

7 Awesome decorating tips for your first home
Would you consider a colonial look for your bedroom now?

