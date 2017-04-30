Charming colonial style bedrooms

Before we show you some fantastic colonial bedrooms, let's take minute to talk about what the style typically embodies, shall we? A traditional style that was prevalent between 1900 and 1960, colonial décor showcased high quality furnishings and textiles, often with bold patterns and ultra luxe finishes. While some people see colonial styling as fairly 'busy', it is designed to offer comfort and opulence, in equal measure, which is why you'll often find striking and dramatic, large pieces of furniture softened by amazing fabrics, such as velvet and brocade. The finished look is undeniably high-end and heritage-inspired, which is why interior designers still find themselves being asked to create phenomenal spaces inline with the aesthetic. But enough talk, let's take a look at some bedrooms that have really captured the colonial ambience!