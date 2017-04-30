A contemporary house with real EDGE!

When we show you the pictures of this incredible home, you'll understand exactly why the architects named it Edge House. A cacophony of seemingly illogical shapes, all intertwined, this is a home with many levels, as well as layers and the finished aesthetic is one that you wouldn't be able to get a firm handle on, even if you had a lifetime to do so. We have to say that we have rarely seen a home so unusual or perfectly executed, but as well as boasting enviable good looks, there is an inherent functionality to this property that is impossible to ignore.

All balconies, terraces and walkways are privy to their own doors, to maintain full contact with the garden, but it's the enormous living room, suspended eight metres above the ground, that really grabs all the attention. Built to negate overlooking neighbours, though the property is eye-catching, it has an intrinsic privacy to it, as well as an opulent and indulgent feel. Offering a complex dialogue of internal meets external space, bold architecture and design motifs that bad it into the surroundings perfectly, we think you'll have to take a few glances at these pictures, just to appreciate everything that is going on, so let's get started!