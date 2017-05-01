Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A boring house that got much more than just a facelift!

press profile homify press profile homify
Abbruch und Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Taking a nice enough but totally unremarkable home, knocking it down and replacing it with a veritable dream property might not sound like everybody's idea of a good time, but that is exactly what happened during the project that we are going to show you today! With a blank canvas of a home in place, a team of architects kept only the bear minimum aspects and turned a pretty plot into an unbelievable feat of architectural genius. Curious? You should be! While this was a perfectly pretty little cottage, it certainly wasn't anything to shout about, until it was rebuilt. The only original part of this home that was kept, was the cellar and you won't believe how much curb appeal has been captured by the new home, so let's take a look!

Before: nothing special.

Abbruch und Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Classic style houses
di architekturbüro

di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro

This wasn't an ugly cottage, but it sure wasn't anything to get excited about either! Nice garden though!

After: a new house!

Abbruch und Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Modern houses
di architekturbüro

di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro

If you can see any of the old house here, you have better eyes than us! Love that cladding and concrete contrast!

After: generous proportions.

Abbruch und Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Modern houses
di architekturbüro

di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro

Pretty and large, this home is already a HUGE improvement on what was here before! What tonally beautiful façade materials as well.

After: Modern luxury.

Abbruch und Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Modern houses
di architekturbüro

di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro

Even the rear of this new build is stunning and with a pool in place too, what a dream home!

After: beautifully blended.

Abbruch und Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Modern houses
di architekturbüro

di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro

Sticking to natural wood cladding has made this home really surroundings-friendly. What curb appeal!

After: amazing finishes.

Abbruch und Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
di architekturbüro

di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro

Juxtaposing angles and simple colours have made this interior just as fascinating as the façade!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

After: clever lighting.

Abbruch und Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
di architekturbüro

di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro

We bet the original cottage didn't have integrated ceiling lighting the highlighted the roof height!

After: no stone unturned.

Abbruch und Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Modern bathroom
di architekturbüro

di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro

The original house really was totally discarded, which paved the way for beautiful modern fit-outs inside! Love this under-window bath, for starlit bathing!

After: Monochrome magic.

Abbruch und Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Modern kitchen
di architekturbüro

di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro

A sleek and understated kitchen was the perfect installation for such a contemporary and pared back home!

After: stunning materials.

Abbruch und Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
di architekturbüro

di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro

Natural stone, wood and concrete as the main interior materials offer a wonderful mirroring of the external finish of the new house!

If you loved this transformation, see another one here: A drab Victorian office building becomes a lovely modern home.

Renovated cottage-style house
Do you love what has been done to improve this plot?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks