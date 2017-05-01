A boring house that got much more than just a facelift!

Taking a nice enough but totally unremarkable home, knocking it down and replacing it with a veritable dream property might not sound like everybody's idea of a good time, but that is exactly what happened during the project that we are going to show you today! With a blank canvas of a home in place, a team of architects kept only the bear minimum aspects and turned a pretty plot into an unbelievable feat of architectural genius. Curious? You should be! While this was a perfectly pretty little cottage, it certainly wasn't anything to shout about, until it was rebuilt. The only original part of this home that was kept, was the cellar and you won't believe how much curb appeal has been captured by the new home, so let's take a look!