A boring house that got much more than just a facelift!

Taking a nice enough but totally unremarkable home, knocking it down and replacing it with a veritable dream property might not sound like everybody's idea of a good time, but that is exactly what happened during the project that we are going to show you today! With a blank canvas of a home in place, a team of architects kept only the bear minimum aspects and turned a pretty plot into an unbelievable feat of architectural genius. Curious? You should be! While this was a perfectly pretty little cottage, it certainly wasn't anything to shout about, until it was rebuilt. The only original part of this home that was kept, was the cellar and you won't believe how much curb appeal has been captured by the new home, so let's take a look!
This wasn't an ugly cottage, but it sure wasn't anything to get excited about either! Nice garden though!
If you can see any of the old house here, you have better eyes than us! Love that cladding and concrete contrast!
Pretty and large, this home is already a HUGE improvement on what was here before! What tonally beautiful façade materials as well.
Even the rear of this new build is stunning and with a pool in place too, what a dream home!
Sticking to natural wood cladding has made this home really surroundings-friendly. What curb appeal!
Juxtaposing angles and simple colours have made this interior just as fascinating as the façade!
We bet the original cottage didn't have integrated ceiling lighting the highlighted the roof height!
The original house really was totally discarded, which paved the way for beautiful modern fit-outs inside! Love this under-window bath, for starlit bathing!
A sleek and understated kitchen was the perfect installation for such a contemporary and pared back home!
Natural stone, wood and concrete as the main interior materials offer a wonderful mirroring of the external finish of the new house!
