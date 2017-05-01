Your browser is out-of-date.

Decor in Doses: Prettify your home with Millennial Pink

homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Pink
If you haven't heard the news about all things pastel, we are going to let you in on it right now! Everything, from hair colour to cars and your home interior should be tapping into the pretty pastel trend right now, if you want to be at the cutting edge of fashion, and interior designers have wasted no time at all helping their clients to do get the look! You don't need to be a technicolour unicorn to take advantage of some beautiful pastel hues, but if you are tempted t dabble, let us suggest a potentially controversial colour choice; PINK! Adorable, romantic and just the right amount of cutesy, pink is THE colour for getting on the pastel trend, so let's take a look at how you could incorporate it into your home!

In the bedroom.

Pastel-love Demural BedroomAccessories & decoration
Demural

A pink feature wall in any bedroom will add lashings of romantic undertones. Florals are optional!

In the bathroom.

Noah Cast Iron bath in Farrow & Ball Cinder Rose Hurlingham Baths Classic style bathroom
Hurlingham Baths

We can't deny it; this pink bath is super cute! It would look great in any style of bathroom too!

For your textiles.

Constance Pink Cabbages & Roses Windows & doors Curtains & drapes
Cabbages &amp; Roses

Just a little bit of pink, say in a floral curtain pattern, will be enough to keep you and your home super fashionable!

As an upcycling project.

Worn Grey Limestone Floors of Stone Ltd Kitchen
Floors of Stone Ltd

Chalk paint has been trendy for a while now, but pink is the latest must-have colour! Try painting old furniture in a pastel pink and see how lovely it looks.

For your accessories.

Penthouse apartment, Vauxhall, Keir Townsend Ltd. Keir Townsend Ltd. Modern living room
Keir Townsend Ltd.

Just a smattering of pink cushions on a neutral sofa will inject such a pretty aesthetic into a living room.

As a natural touch.

Villa te Diepenveen, Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V. Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V. Modern living room
Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.

Already have some pink accessories in your home? Bolster the look with fresh pink flowers every week and maybe even add some candles too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

For your armchairs.

homify Living room
If you love an accent chair, how about a pink one? Choose a pale salmon shade and it will still look neutral and understated!

For your walls!

homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Pink
If you've been thinking about an accent wall, why not try pink on for size? Pretty and delicate, we think it looks great in this hallway!

To lift a kitchen.

homify Living room White
Kitchens are so often just plain white, but choose a pale pastel pink and yours could have a really striking and beautiful look like nobody else's!

As a tasty addition.

APARTAMENTO EN MADRID, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Modern dining room
Pink dining room chairs? SOLD! These ice cream colours look so beautiful together and everyone could have their own favourite chair to sit on!

For window wow-factor.

Raffrollos - praktische Dekoration für Ihr Zuhause, Dekoria GmbH Dekoria GmbH Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile Pink
We'd never thought about pink blinds, but now that we've seen some, we can't think of anything else! As teh sun shines through, the warm tones must just envelop the room.

As a sumptuous sofa.

Flopster sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Pink sofa,living room,velvet,pink
Loaf

We've saved the best for last, as this sofa is just something else! It would be like lounging on a bundle of candy floss after a hard day at work! Dreamy!

For more fantastic colour inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Eight Sensational Colours to Paint Your Walls.

A boring house that got much more than just a facelift!
Are you ready to take the leap and embrace pink for your home?

