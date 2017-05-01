Decor in Doses: Prettify your home with Millennial Pink

If you haven't heard the news about all things pastel, we are going to let you in on it right now! Everything, from hair colour to cars and your home interior should be tapping into the pretty pastel trend right now, if you want to be at the cutting edge of fashion, and interior designers have wasted no time at all helping their clients to do get the look! You don't need to be a technicolour unicorn to take advantage of some beautiful pastel hues, but if you are tempted t dabble, let us suggest a potentially controversial colour choice; PINK! Adorable, romantic and just the right amount of cutesy, pink is THE colour for getting on the pastel trend, so let's take a look at how you could incorporate it into your home!