2 Dutch houses that will make you want to relocate to The Netherlands

When it comes to designing a dream home for you and your family, there is no harm in looking a little further afield for inspiration and to that end, today, we are going to show you two utterly charming Dutch homes. Equally as stunning, both of these properties have been designed by a team of architects that have a wonderful take on modern yet traditional aesthetics and we feel sure that you'll be inspired by the simple styling and natural grace that they both enjoy. Let's take a look and see if we're right!
Wow. There's no getting away from the fact that this is a large and beautiful house, but can't you just feel the homely vibe that it is giving out? Finished in a muted stone and with a natural wood front door, the organic colour palette here is incredible and with so many dormer windows in place, this must have at least three comfortable bedrooms in situ as well, making it perfect for a large family.
The steep pitch of the roof here tells us that any rooms located on the top floor here must enjoy stunning ceiling heights, not to mention a wonderful amount of natural light. The side terrace here is so sweet and leads around to a gorgeous rear seting area as well.
It's still relatively rare to encounter a house that is as enchanting from the back as it is the front, but that's exactly what we have here! The chimney tells us there is a special fireplace inside, but more than that, the house seems to grow at every turn! it's so generous!
Just when you think that this home is perfect, you see another view and it conforms your suspicion! Beautifully manicured gardens give way to a pretty little river and the cacophony of greenery adds such a vibrant injection of nature. Charming and undeniably rural in style, this house is a triumph!
This home has comparable features to the first, especially the multitude of dormer windows, but it has a style and character all of its own at the same time! A rural setting has given way to a far more urban feel here, with a gated driveway and integrated garage, but the generous proportions are still very much in play.
Talk about curb appeal! This home actually looks to have a moat! A MOAT! While the house itself is impressive, the extra touch of designing the front garden to look so neat and contemporary has really added glamour to the whole façade. Gorgeous!
With dormer windows to the front and rear of this house, you can bet your bottom dollar that the rooms inside are super spacious and light and, privy to stunning views of the well-kept gardens. We love the way that the garage block is both attached to the main house and looks like a standalone building. Such luxury and convenience!
What a view! Imagine looking out of your home and seeing a gently trickling river! It really adds to the overall majesty and exclusivity of this particular property.
If you loved these Dutch homes, get a little more international inspiration here: A farmhouse from the pages of a fairytale.