Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A chalet-style house like no other

press profile homify press profile homify
Дом с элементами шале , ARK BURO ARK BURO Country style house Wood Brown
Loading admin actions …

When you think of a chalet home, does your mind wander towards the forests and start conjuring up images of log cabins and a slower pace of life? Well, in one respect, today's project will fit with that image, but then comes the lavish interior to really bring your vision into the modern age! The architect that designed this charming chalet home clearly had a desire to adhere to certain steadfast aesthetics, but in terms if the façade only, as when you come inside, you'll love the wide open space, warm colours and modern-rustic hybrid design!

Those traditional good looks!

Дом с элементами шале , ARK BURO ARK BURO Country style house Wood Brown
ARK BURO

ARK BURO
ARK BURO
ARK BURO

Started in 2016, this house was designed to reinvent the traditional wooden chalet home and don't you think it has succeeded? Large, beautiful but with a healthy nod to tradition, we love it!

No camp stoves here!

Дом с элементами шале , ARK BURO ARK BURO Modern kitchen Wood Brown
ARK BURO

ARK BURO
ARK BURO
ARK BURO

If you were expecting a basic or hearty kitchen, think again! Modern convenience and classic good looks are ruling the roost here, with contemporary appliances, not wood stoves! We do love just how much wood there is here though!

Dine in style.

Дом с элементами шале , ARK BURO ARK BURO Eclectic style dining room Wood Brown
ARK BURO

ARK BURO
ARK BURO
ARK BURO

Stunning! Exposed roof beams and a chunky dining table certainly keep the chalet vibes alive, but add in some contemporary furniture, such as the chairs, and the balance between rustic and luxurious is carefully maintained.

Warmth and style.

Дом с элементами шале , ARK BURO ARK BURO Living room Wood Brown
ARK BURO

ARK BURO
ARK BURO
ARK BURO

With so much rich wood throughout the home, it makes sense that neutral furniture would be installed, to create a lighter, more understated look. If you look closely, you'll see that this room is not heavily decorated at all; it's just the wood that makes it feel like that!

New techniques.

Дом с элементами шале , ARK BURO ARK BURO Living room Wood Brown
ARK BURO

ARK BURO
ARK BURO
ARK BURO

In any rustic chalet home, you'll find piquant stone walls that really bring nature inside, but how about this for a modern twist? Creating a feature surface and using it as the television and fireplace mount? GENIUS!

Great for guests.

Дом с элементами шале , ARK BURO ARK BURO Eclectic style bedroom Wood Beige
ARK BURO

ARK BURO
ARK BURO
ARK BURO

With a host of guest bedrooms, we get the feeling that this is very much a house designed for sociable gatherings and we certainly wouldn't complain if we got this room! The traditional wood ceiling, charming neutral colour scheme and general sunny ambience here is divine!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Luxurious lounging.

homify Eclectic style bedroom Wood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Talk about a chic master bedroom! A spacious layout has been amplified with an adjoining living room area, bit what we are so staggered by is the charming way that the ceiling lines have been highlighted with striking spotlights and low-level furniture! Dreamy!

Bathe with a view.

Дом с элементами шале , ARK BURO ARK BURO Eclectic style bathroom
ARK BURO

ARK BURO
ARK BURO
ARK BURO

Just look at how sunny and bright this bathroom is! There can't be many things nicer than enjoying a long and relaxing soak in the tub, surrounded by glorious views of nature and the use of natural wood, even in here, has really brought the interior design together cohesively.

Convenient additions.

Дом с элементами шале , ARK BURO ARK BURO Eclectic style bathroom
ARK BURO

ARK BURO
ARK BURO
ARK BURO

Of course, a house with numerous guest rooms can't exist with just one bathroom; imagine the queues in the morning! This fantastic shower room has sought to offer modern convenience, alongside more modern-rustic motifs and the stone feature wall is a gorgeous inclusion!

If you love chalet homes, take a look at this Ideabook next: 10 captivating chalet-style homes.

Gardening tips for spring in Canada
Would you love to live in a home like this one?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks