Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 tell-tale signs your decor style is: rustic

press profile homify press profile homify
Products, Little Mill House Little Mill House Living roomStools & chairs
Loading admin actions …

Rustic styling is gorgeous, there's no getting away from that, but how do you know if your style is actually perfectly aligned to the particular aesthetic? Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that rustic home design comes with a few definitive tell-tale signs and we want to let you know what they are today! It's no use setting out on a mission to capture a rustic look and ending up with traditional, so come and see what you need to include to really hone in on the right look!

1. Weathered wood.

CHALET, turco home srl turco home srl Living room
turco home srl

turco home srl
turco home srl
turco home srl

Forget perfectly-sanded and blemish-free wood, as the rustic look demands something a little more organic and weathered! Reclaimed wood is the way to go and can make for stunning living room coffee tables! 

2. Cosy colours.

Une maison de village pas comme les autres, Pixcity Pixcity Living room
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

You'll usually find a perfect blend of neutral and warm tones in a rustic home, as they are designed to mirror hues found in nature. Earthy browns, pale creams and rich reds are very commonplace, as they create that cosy feeling you want.

3. Wood everything!

ishibe house, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Living room Wood Brown
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

Speaking of wood… you need to be embracing as much of it as possible, if you truly want to capture the essence of a rustic home. Exposed wooden structures, wood flooring and even exposed ceiling joists all make the aesthetic a doddle to master!

4. Supersoft textiles.

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Rustic style bedroom Wood White
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

Rustic living is all about getting back to nature, but doing so in a comfortable and cosy way, which is why you'll always find striking textiles. Fluffy rugs and wool throws are a simple way to tap into the rustic textile look.

5. Natural tones.

山林曉居, 潤澤明亮設計事務所 潤澤明亮設計事務所 Kitchen
潤澤明亮設計事務所

潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所

A rustic home will usually be a gentle and consistent foray into natural colours, so look to your structural materials for inspiration. Stone will give you a wealth of tones to play with, as will wood and each room should flow into the next with ease.

6. Upcycled objects.

Una cocina de aire rústico que se adapta al entorno urbano, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Kitchen Wood Brown
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

When we talk about upcycling for a rustic look, we don't mean that you need to start painting old furniture, but instead, you might like to repurpose some slightly industrial items as home accessories. Light fixtures are a simple way to do this!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Natural materials, other than wood.

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

While wood is normally the star of the show in a rustic home, you can experiment with other organic materials too! Natural stone, such as slate, will always make a big impact on a design scheme and will have a natural propensity to work well with wood as well!

8. Found items from nature.

homify Rustic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Foraged items make for charming rustic home accessories, so always keep your eyes peeled when you go out walking! Driftwood, unusual branches and even animal skulls are such definitive rustic motifs and won't cost you a penny!

9. Imperfect finishes.

RUSTIC KITCHEN Maggi Massimo KitchenSinks & taps
Maggi Massimo

RUSTIC KITCHEN

Maggi Massimo
Maggi Massimo
Maggi Massimo

Rustic décor is popular for so many reasons, but one of the key ones is that it doesn't require perfect finishes. So your countertop has a chip in it. That's character! And your stone splashback slabs aren't all the same size? So charming!

10. Wonderful woodburners.

Rustic fireplace Hart Design and Construction Living room
Hart Design and Construction

Rustic fireplace

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

We don't think you can have a truly rustic home without a little fire, so whether you choose an open version or a gorgeous cast iron woodburner, be sure to have a heat sources that also acts as a focal point!

11. Large furniture.

Residências na Praia luxuosas , Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Kitchen
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

Generously proportioned homes are so fortunate, as they can tap into one of the key rustic motifs; large furniture! You'll always find enormous items, usually with a social or functional edge, taking centre stage in a rustic home. We love this massive island, which ties the whole kitchen together!

12. Agricultural influences.

Upcycled Dining Room Design Little Mill House Living roomStools & chairs upcycled,recycled,reclaimed,rustic,vintage,retro,salvaged,scaffold,industrial,sports,table,home decor
Little Mill House

Upcycled Dining Room Design

Little Mill House
Little Mill House
Little Mill House

Lastly, rustic homes can make great use of agricultural items! From grain sacks being used to upholster chairs through to old farming machinery being chopped up to form unique art pieces, the only limitation is your imagination!

For a little more rustic styling, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 rustic dining rooms that naturally delight.

Woodworking: 10 projects that will make you yell wow!
Are you keen to capture the rustic look in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks