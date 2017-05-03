3 modular houses that take your breath away

Today we are going to explore three modular houses – with plans – by architects Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa from Poland.
Each of these homes is complete unique but they are all as savvy and modern as each other. As we look at each one from all angles and explore the plans that go with them, we will see just how stunning modular homes can be.
What's more is that they are also more sustainable, less expensive and often, more environmentally-friendly. This doesn't mean compromising on quality or durability, however!
Today we will show you exactly what we mean!
This home features a sleek white facade, with a gorgeous gable roof design. The white and grey walls work in harmony with the dark wooden garage and front door.
Don't you love the clean lines and the sleek path that lead straight to the front door?
From the back, we can see how the home is single-storey but it spreads across the entire property. The home also features a very spacious garden.
In this image, we can see how the architectural plan lays the home out flawlessly. It is made up four different sections, making for a functional home!
This modular home features a clean flat roof with a grey and white facade that loos elegant and chic.
The grey section of the facade it is made of stone, which introduces different textures and tones to the exterior design.
The side of the home spills out onto a terrace, which extends the living area to the outdoors. The designers have furnished this area with beautiful and comfortable furniture, allowing for entertaining or relaxing in the sunshine and fresh air.
Once again, we can see how important architectural plans are. It allows the architects, builders and home owners to remain on the same page so everyone knows what to expect from the final product.
Don't you love how the garage is cleverly installed on the side of the house, with direct access into the home?
This home features a darker wooden facade, which gives it a very sophisticated and stylish look and feel.
The wooden facade works in harmony with the nature that surrounds the home without compromising on the modern design.
Do you see how the front garden enhances the exterior of the building?
From the side of the house, we can see how large glass windows and doors are interspersed throughout the facade. This allows for fresh air and sunshine to flow into the interior space without compromising on the privacy or security of the home.
What's so incredible about this plan is that we can how every single room has been planned right to the smallest of details. The living spaces are open plan, creating a wonderful flow throughout, while the bedrooms are more private and closed off.
