3 modular houses that take your breath away

Today we are going to explore three modular houses – with plans – by architects Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa from Poland.

Each of these homes is complete unique but they are all as savvy and modern as each other. As we look at each one from all angles and explore the plans that go with them, we will see just how stunning modular homes can be.

What's more is that they are also more sustainable, less expensive and often, more environmentally-friendly. This doesn't mean compromising on quality or durability, however!

Today we will show you exactly what we mean!