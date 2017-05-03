3,000 square foot log cabin-style house

There is nothing that makes us feel more relaxed and one with nature than a wooden cabin in the middle of nowhere.

But what about a spacious, modern and contemporary wooden cabin that merges personality and charm?

Albert Einstein once said, Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better.

We all understand what that feels like. When we have a chance to relax and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine, listen to the birds chirping and watch the sun rise or set, we feel apart of something much bigger than ourselves.

This is why today, we are delighted to show you this incredible wooden cabin with more than enough space, designed by architects ПРОЕКТ ОБЛО.

Because looking deep into nature can be a comfortable and stylish experience too!