3,000 square foot log cabin-style house

There is nothing that makes us feel more relaxed and one with nature than a wooden cabin in the middle of nowhere.
But what about a spacious, modern and contemporary wooden cabin that merges personality and charm?
Albert Einstein once said,
Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better.
We all understand what that feels like. When we have a chance to relax and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine, listen to the birds chirping and watch the sun rise or set, we feel apart of something much bigger than ourselves.
This is why today, we are delighted to show you this incredible wooden cabin with more than enough space, designed by architects ПРОЕКТ ОБЛО.
Because looking deep into nature can be a comfortable and stylish experience too!
About 3078 square feet in total, this large house in the village Kuznetsova, has been designed for a large family.
The designers worked with the original one-storey building, creating an open plan home that makes for a spacious and engaging environment. In order to avoid the interior spaces feeling dark and dingy, they raised the roof of the central part of the building. In this image, we can see how natural light floods the home, filling even the darkest of areas with light.
The rustic yet modern design includes pine beams and rafters, stained glass and double glazing.
Flawless!
In this image, we can see how the home stretches across a large plot of land and works in harmony with the beautiful nature that surrounds it.
The pine wood facade is very earthy and homely, while the interior spaces spill out onto a gorgeous little front terrace.
The front garden has been carefully manicured and well-maintained, enhancing the beauty of the exterior design.
As Canadians, we know that no home design is complete without a little home for the cars.
Here we can see how a little sheltered area has been built at the end of a large driveway, where two cars can fit comfortably. This keeps them from getting damaged from the sun or rain.
Do you see how the garage structure works in harmony with the home design?
If it is even possible, the interior of the home is even more charming than the exterior design.
The natural light works in harmony with the pine walls, making for a home that envelopes you in warmth and comfort.
The open plan design creates a very spacious look and feel while the furniture brings a cozy touch to the environment.
This little corner of the living spacious features a snooker table. This creates an area of the home where the family can come together for some fun!
If you have the space, a games corner can be a very functional and charming addition to a family home.
Here we can see how the wooden fireplace has been decorated with country-style plates, a vase of fresh sunflowers and other little ornaments and accessories.
Your home is your own, so you want it to reflect you personality and charm. Don't be afraid to add some accessories and decor items that bring that personal touch to the environment.
Tip: A fresh vase of flowers is a must for any style of home!
If we head back outside, we can see how comfortable wooden furniture and little pot plants decorate the terrace. This creates an outdoor space where the nature that surrounds the home can truly be appreciated and enjoyed.
Furnishing a terrace is a must! It allows you to entertain friends or simply read a book in comfort, while appreciating the fresh air and sunshine.
Pot plants like these connect this space to the beauty of the landscape around it.
As we say good bye to this gorgeous wooden cabin, we give it one last look from the woods that surround it.
This is a place you would come to to escape the city and feel rejuvenated and energized.
