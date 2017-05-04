7 modern kitchens: small but revolutionary

How can small kitchenettes rise to the same functionality and style as beautiful kitchens?
Simple: with good design, innovative structure, the appropriate colours and stylish details.
In fact, with the right combination, you can have a kitchenette that is a true gem inside the house, regardless of size.
To prove it you, we've put together 7 special and creative little kitchenettes that you have to see today. You may even want to copy them!
Halfway between modern and industrial chic, this kitchenette is full of energy. Small in size, but with modern materials such as stainless steel, this is a very stylish design. The colour combination of green, yellow and black makes for an ideal space.
White but with a twist: this small kitchen features the winning formula of plenty of fresh air and beautiful, modern touches.
While this kitchen is incredibly small, it manages to impress with character and style. The recycled wood, exposed brick and iron details give this environment a very industrial chic look and feel.
Especially in houses with an open plan design, a compact kitchen needs to work in harmony with the living areas.
Here we can see how elegance dominates with a kitchen that blends beautifully into the contemporary design.
The star of the show in this kitchen are the light bulbs that seem to cascade from the ceiling, adding great taste to the cooking environment.
The shelves on the wall in the kitchen are decorative as well as functional.
If you're looking for a simple and minimalist look, opt for a black, white and grey kitchen. This is subtle but very charming and works well for small spaces.
Its ingenious in its simplicity.
This kitchen is small but edgy. It reminds us of a delicious bistro where family and friends can share meals and stories! The earthy tones envelope the residents in warmth and charm.
The blackboard wall is the cherry on top!
