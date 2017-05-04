Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 modern kitchens: small but revolutionary

Leigh Leigh
Квартира для Космополита, INCUBE Алексея Щербачёва INCUBE Алексея Щербачёва Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

How can small kitchenettes rise to the same functionality and style as beautiful kitchens?

Simple: with good design, innovative structure, the appropriate colours and stylish details. 

In fact, with the right combination, you can have a kitchenette that is a true gem inside the house, regardless of size.

To prove it you, we've put together 7 special and creative little kitchenettes that you have to see today. You may even want to copy them!

1. Full colour

SURFER'S HOME, STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO Industrial style kitchen Concrete Grey
STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO

STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO
STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO
STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO

Halfway between modern and industrial chic, this kitchenette is full of energy. Small in size, but with modern materials such as stainless steel, this is a very stylish design. The colour combination of green, yellow and black makes for an ideal space. 

2. Airy but eclectic

LARA RIOS HOUSE, miba architects miba architects Industrial style kitchen
miba architects

miba architects
miba architects
miba architects

White but with a twist: this small kitchen features the winning formula of plenty of fresh air and beautiful, modern touches.

3. Industrial and urban

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

While this kitchen is incredibly small, it manages to impress with character and style. The recycled wood, exposed brick and iron details give this environment a very industrial chic look and feel.

4. In harmony with the home

Квартира для Космополита, INCUBE Алексея Щербачёва INCUBE Алексея Щербачёва Kitchen
INCUBE Алексея Щербачёва

INCUBE Алексея Щербачёва
INCUBE Алексея Щербачёва
INCUBE Алексея Щербачёва

Especially in houses with an open plan design, a compact kitchen needs to work in harmony with the living areas. 

Here we can see how elegance dominates with a kitchen that blends beautifully into the contemporary design.

5. A few furnishings but ultra-equipped

Dettagli in rosso, Arch. Vittoria Ribighini Arch. Vittoria Ribighini Industrial style kitchen
Arch. Vittoria Ribighini

Arch. Vittoria Ribighini
Arch. Vittoria Ribighini
Arch. Vittoria Ribighini

The star of the show in this kitchen are the light bulbs that seem to cascade from the ceiling, adding great taste to the cooking environment. 

The shelves on the wall in the kitchen are decorative as well as functional.

6. Compact

8760 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Kitchen Black
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

If you're looking for a simple and minimalist look, opt for a black, white and grey kitchen. This is subtle but very charming and works well for small spaces.

Its ingenious in its simplicity.

7. Like a bistro

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Pigneto, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern kitchen
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

This kitchen is small but edgy. It reminds us of a delicious bistro where family and friends can share meals and stories! The earthy tones envelope the residents in warmth and charm.

The blackboard wall is the cherry on top!

Also look at how you can make a small kitchen more beautiful.

First time buyer? These houses are for you!
Can you turn your kitchenette into a revolutionary space?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks