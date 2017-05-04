7 modern kitchens: small but revolutionary

How can small kitchenettes rise to the same functionality and style as beautiful kitchens?

Simple: with good design, innovative structure, the appropriate colours and stylish details.

In fact, with the right combination, you can have a kitchenette that is a true gem inside the house, regardless of size.

To prove it you, we've put together 7 special and creative little kitchenettes that you have to see today. You may even want to copy them!