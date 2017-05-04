First time buyer? These houses are for you!

If you are gearing up to get on the property ladder, you will naturally be concerned to find out what types of homes you can afford and what they can offer you! In a dream world, you'd be able to buy one home and stay there forever, as who actually likes moving house? But in reality, so many people simply plump for the first property that they can afford! With Canada's housing market being insane right now, we understand the desire to buy and get on with things, but you need to know that you will qualify for a mortgage first!

According this report by the Real Estate Board of Canada, there are a number of issues that first time buyers, like yourself, should be aware of, most notably a few changes that make it look as though it could be harder than ever to actually buy. Newly stringent mortgage rules, increased default insurance and an anticipated rise in interest rates are the most prevalent amongst them, but let's not forget that it will be a while until all of these come into full effect! When they do, however, you might find yourself having to compromise on a few issues, as it will be harder than ever to successfully apply for a mortgage. If you are in a position to buy soon and have a decent downpayment behind you, then you will be in an advantageous position over many other first time buyers, that's for sure!

Areas that look set to be heavily affected include Vancouver and Toronto, where small family homes look to already be in short supply and with these new rules coming into effect, many first time buyers look set to be nudged out of the market completely, making communities a little further afield, such as the Greater Golden Horseshoe, far more popular.

We don't want to deter you, however, so we have found some super homes to show you today, which might convince you that a smaller, more modest first time purchase is the way to go. Let's take a look and see what some talented architects around the world have been masterminding!