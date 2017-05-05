2 modern houses from the East

Don't get us wrong, we love seeing Canadian architecture, but sometimes, it's fun to see what people in other parts of the world have been creating and today, we are turning our attention to Russia and The Ukraine! We know that you'll be impressed by what the architects have created here and then a little jealous of the lucky people that own these homes and just to heighten the experience for you, we've chosen a light and a dark property to showcase! The one comparable element is that both of these phenomenal homes have been built in a rural setting, so let's take a look at them and see which one is closest to your dream property!