2 modern houses from the East

Don't get us wrong, we love seeing Canadian architecture, but sometimes, it's fun to see what people in other parts of the world have been creating and today, we are turning our attention to Russia and The Ukraine! We know that you'll be impressed by what the architects have created here and then a little jealous of the lucky people that own these homes and just to heighten the experience for you, we've chosen a light and a dark property to showcase! The one comparable element is that both of these phenomenal homes have been built in a rural setting, so let's take a look at them and see which one is closest to your dream property!
Right from the outset, this home has some serious presence! Set into a luscious green slope, the dark façade and modular design both stands out and manages to bed into the amazing landscape, but it's all the glazing that is really capturing our attention! What a way to enjoy the location!
This home looks incredible, there is no denying that, but we love how sociable it is as well! The decision to negate extra indoor space in favour of a gorgeous terrace was bold, but it works so well. When you see inside the house, you'll see there is still plenty of room though!
This is how you do open-plan design! A long room has been expertly crafted to include a lounge, functional kitchen and opulent dining space, but nothing feels cramped or uncomfortable here! In fact, the way each space flows into the next has a terrifically organic feel and a marble floor ties everything together so well. The luxury is undeniable!
Can we take a moment to appreciate the extreme kitchen island design here? Wow! It's not even really an island, as this is the WHOLE kitchen. With seating for casual dining in place and bold, dark materials on the walls, which perfectly mirror the façade, this home feels opulent, but also a little mysterious!
Looking at this floor plan, you can really get a handle on how expansive the interior of this home is! We love the way that the stairs seems to form a central feature and we can only imagine how phenomenal the bedroom décor must be, given that the kitchen is out of this world!
From a dark and brooding home, we come to this mansion of warm and wonderful tones, that we think is the perfect contrast! Large, light and so inviting, we think that this is a really pretty design that makes you naturally want to dive inside to look around.
WOAH! Just look at the design here! It's the perfect cacophony of retro meets ultra contemporary motifs and the finished result is absolutely stunning. Simple, unfussy and so chic, the minimalist furnishing really amplifies how easy living is a major driving force here!
Spin around and you see just how magnificent this space really is! The living room leads through, seamlessly, to the kitchen and dining spaces and just take a moment to look up! The combination of white and wood is so refreshing and in direct contrast to the first home, and that upper level looks BREATHTAKING!
Come on up to the second floor and you see that there is this terrific home office set-up in place. Drenched in natural light and offering a perfect viewing platform for the lower area, we don't know if we'd trust ourselves to leave this heavenly spot!
Is it a bathroom? Is it a living room? It's BOTH! Well, not really, but the decision to include some amazing rattan furniture in the bathroom was inspired, as it has made a perfunctory room seem so much more inviting, pleasant and comforting. It also allows for the natural wood and white design scheme to be continued with ease!
We always love a floor plan, but a colourful one is even better! Look at the generous proportions of the ground floor here and that terrace to the outside as well!
We're officially sold now that we see there are multiple bedrooms! Just imagine buying a plot of land and discovering that your budget could stretch to something as chic as this!
