Mess = Stress: 7 reasons and 7 remedies

Lake of the woods cottage, Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Modern dining room
We don't think it will be new information that mess causes stress, especially not to those of you that always seem to be in charge of clearing up the mess in your home, but do you know exactly why it can be such an axe to grind? We thought it might be fun to look at the most common messes that your home accrues, while also offering you some top tips for tackling the issues, as a clean and tidy home can lead to a happy home! Ask any professional cleaner and they'll tell you that the key to a functioning home that looks and feels wonderful is effective storage and a strict cleaning regimen, so let's find out what you need to do!

1. Problem: the dreaded junk room.

We all have those rooms in our houses where things that don't seem to have a permanent home go and while out of sight out of mind might be a familiar saying, your mind will be stressing out that at some point, that room will need to be cleared!

1. Solution: built-in storage.

By all means have a junk room, but equip it with plenty of storage so that you can tidy things away and maintain a relatively tidy space, as you go. It's usually things like coats and shoes that get thrown in a junk room, so how about an extra closet where they can all be hung up properly?

2. Problem: cluttered bathrooms.

The bathroom is a room that we all use, every single day, but it can get a little stressful when you can't use the sink without clearing away a lot of debris first! If everyone is leaving clutter laying around, you'll soon have a dirty and messy space that can't be used at all!

2. Solution: create engaging spaces.

Avoid messy bathroom stress by decorating and making sure that you account for all the items you need to store in there, such as towels and toiletries, but don't leave unexplored areas that can quickly become unofficial storage spots. The prettier a room is, the more likely you will be to maintain it, so grab some paint!

3. Problem: unfinished rooms.

Speaking of bathrooms, we think they are often the last rooms to be decorated and that leads to one thing; mess! If a room is not set up to function properly and beautifully, it becomes a dumping ground for hard to store items, such as cleaning products, which will stress you out every time you go in there! 

3. Solution: add a little reason and rhyme.

We know that this is technically a kitchen cabinet, but we think it could easily be repurposed for bathroom use! Install specific storage cabinets that have a number of shelves, designate everyone in the house their own shelf and let them tackle their own messes!

4. Problem: undefined dining areas.

How horrible is it to sit down for a family meal, only to be distracted by a host of clutter and mess? This is more common than you might think, as kids will often turn dining rooms into their unofficial homework dens and anything that requires a flat surface tends to be done in there!

4. Solution: be ready for eating.

Your dining room will be so much less of a headache if you always have it set up just for eating! A great way to do this is to have placemats on the table, all the time, as messy family members would have to take the time to clear the surface in order to create their own clutter, something that non-clean freaks are unlikely to commit to!

5. Problem: overly busy living rooms.

The one room that everyone spends a lot of time in together, the living room has a tendency to get filled with clutter, dirty dishes and random bits of tat that just distract from a pretty décor. You'll be in there, trying to relax, but your brain will be working overtime and stressing you out, as you know you need to tidy!

5. Solution: have a no mess rule.

It's time to get everyone in the household onboard and contributing to a better aesthetic and you can do that by instigating some simple rules! No shoes in the living room, no eating and definitely no leaving clutter laying around. If everyone contributes to resetting the room at the end of the day, it will always be a tidy haven. And relaxing!

6. Problem: papers piling up.

If you have a home office, you will know the pain and stress that messy paperwork causes! One day your office will be nice and tidy and ready to work in and just a few short hours later, you won't even be able to see your desk! This is a hugely stressful problem, as it can be hard to know what you can and can't throw out!

6. Solution: weekly audits!

It might not sound like fun to commit to a weekly audit of your paperwork, but trust us, it will feel so cathartic! Once a week, just sit and go through all your paperwork, filing what you need to keep and shredding what you don't. Every piece of paper that goes through the shredder will feel like a victory!

7. Problem: kitchen dumping grounds.

We can't tell you how many times we've wanted to tear out hair out when we've walked into the kitchen and found piles of clutter on the island, worktops and even on the floor! It's meant to be a functional room, but if you're having to tidy before you use it, every time, it will soon cause a lot of arguments!

7. Solution: have a clear surface rule.

You need to be able to walk into your kitchen, get down to some serious cooking and enjoy yourself, so it's time to instigate a 'no dumping' rule. Kids tend to leave clutter in the kitchen as it's a natural first point of contact after school, but get them in the habit of taking their bags straight up to their bedrooms and watch the problem fade away! You can do a little more as well, by sticking to a clean as you go style of cooking!

We feel less stressed already! For more home organisation tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 home organisation mistakes – and how to fix them.

Are you feeling energised to reduce your home mess stress?

