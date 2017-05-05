Rustic timber house on the waterfront

Today, we are going to explore a beautiful home – with plans – designed by professionals Meta Architects.

This country house by the water is incredibly stunning – but involved a lot of strategy and hard work. As the architects have explained, The complexity here is not so much in the proximity of the water, but in terrain characteristics. Our task was to design a house that was supposed to stay in the slope.

The designers found an impressive solution. They ensured that the main facade faced the water, with the interiors spilling out onto two spacious terraces. The one terrace creates the impression of being close to the water.

The back of the house features the main entrance as well as a carport for vehicles. The house features two floors and includes a basement.

While we won't get a chance to go into the home, we will be able to see the plans! The home features a fabulous entrance hall with a glass facade that allows panoramic views of the water. The living spaces feature a living room, study and kitchen while the upper floors feature the bedrooms. The floors are connected by an open stairwell.

Shall we take a closer look?