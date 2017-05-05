A Bauhaus-style house designed for two

There is nothing more inspiring that exploring a modern and contemporary home and seeing just how much beauty there is when it comes to architecture, design and decor.

This is why we are delighted to bring you this home today, by architects FINGERHAUS GMBH. We will explore it from the outside in, gaining some insight and tips and tricks for our own homes!

The aim with this building was to include plenty of sun, air and light in the design. They've thus opted for a pitched roof, which makes the interior space feel large, spacious and light as well as plenty of glass surfaces throughout the facade.

You'll also notice how the stone floors and white walls accentuate the spaciousness and brightness too!

Shall we take a closer look?