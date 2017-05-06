Home staging: 6 decor tricks that will leave you speechless

To stage the house is to do exactly that: home staging! Because thanks to home staging, your home can look absolutely beautiful, attracting potential buyers.

Established in the 1980's, the home staging business is now well developed and is fashionable across the world! Architects, designers and real estate agents are all using home staging to enhance the appearance of a home or facilitate a sale or rental.

Statistics show that home staging can increase property sales significantly, showing just how much potential your design has.

So what is the secret to perfect home staging? Today we are going to find out in this homify article. We've put together 6 tricks that will show you how you can make your home a truly spectacular design!