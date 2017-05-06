Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Home staging: 6 decor tricks that will leave you speechless

Leigh Leigh
Allestimenti di home staging Camera da letto, , Karisma Home Staging Karisma Home Staging Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

To stage the house is to do exactly that: home staging! Because thanks to home staging, your home can look absolutely beautiful, attracting potential buyers.

Established in the 1980's, the home staging business is now well developed and is fashionable across the world! Architects, designers and real estate agents are all using home staging to enhance the appearance of a home or facilitate a sale or rental.

Statistics show that home staging can increase property sales significantly, showing just how much potential your design has. 

So what is the secret to perfect home staging? Today we are going to find out in this homify article. We've put together 6 tricks that will show you how you can make your home a truly spectacular design!

The four key words that speak to you when you buy or rent a home:

Profumo di fresia, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco – HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco – HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

When you decide to restyle or redecorate a home, it is essential to keep in mind these four key words. They are the pillars of home staging:

- Space / Order: Very often, to create more space in an environment, you simply need to create a little order. It may seem like a trivial concept, but if you consider how much space can be created if your things are neatly arranged, you won't hesitate!

- Colour: Colour is really a very powerful weapon in home staging. Thanks to the wise use of various hues and their combinations, it is possible to add depth to the environment, as well as change the perception of space.

- Light: We learn to value windows and balcony doors. The light in fact, plays a very important role when it comes to choosing a home. So, remember to pay great attention to the curtains too. They should be a decorative element and offer privacy, but they shouldn't darken the interior space.

- Textiles: Coloured textiles make a big impact element. They are essential in creating a welcoming and stylish ambiance.

A truly impressive solution!

Profumo di fresia, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco – HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco – HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

Decluttering: get creative and recycle

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

We all know how important it is to declutter a home, eliminating old and useless objects to make room in the house.

However, when it comes to home staging, designers believe that old objects can be reused! This is why it is important to get creative when it comes to recycling. Labelled ''upcycling’, this is a wonderful and original way to prolong the life of the objects around us. 

There is also so much room for creativity!

Pallets, for example, are a wonderful tool for creating all sorts of furniture and home decor elements.

Have a look at this article: Cool furniture for almost nothing: using pallets.

Something old, something new: how to mix very different styles

HOME STAGING PER VILLA SUL LAGO MAGGIORE, Boite Maison Boite Maison Eclectic style dining room
Boite Maison

Boite Maison
Boite Maison
Boite Maison

If you're worried about home staging because you don't want to have to replace all of the furniture in the house, never fear!

The beauty of home staging lies in the ability to enhance the existing elements, creating a fresh and modern look and feel. 

In this design, we can see how a few carefully selected items make for an eclectic and high-impact environment, captivating potential buyers! Don't be afraid to mix old and new.

Home staging: a cost worth investing in?

Allestimenti di home staging Camera da letto, , Karisma Home Staging Karisma Home Staging Classic style bedroom
Karisma Home Staging

Karisma Home Staging
Karisma Home Staging
Karisma Home Staging

The return in investment when it comes to home staging depends on the size of the home as well as the environment. In general, we can say that home staging ranges from 1% to 3% of the total value of sales or around 1% or 2% the monthly rental of the lease. It is a cost that can be a worth investment!

Home staging can reduce the amount of time it takes to sell a home, which has enormous long term benefits!

Customize but not too much: how to find the limit

Home Staging #39 "purple" , FOSCA de LUCA Home Stager & Redesigner FOSCA de LUCA Home Stager & Redesigner
FOSCA de LUCA Home Stager &amp; Redesigner

FOSCA de LUCA Home Stager & Redesigner
FOSCA de LUCA Home Stager &amp; Redesigner
FOSCA de LUCA Home Stager & Redesigner

Remember that the goal of home staging is to ensure that the design appeals to as many likely buyers as possible. This is why it is a good idea to opt for neutral tones and style that will be universally appreciated. Avoid too many dramatic elements that make the home feel too rustic or contemporary.

A picture is worth a thousand words

La casa di Enzo, My Home Attitude - Barbara Sala My Home Attitude - Barbara Sala Dining roomAccessories & decoration
My Home Attitude – Barbara Sala

My Home Attitude - Barbara Sala
My Home Attitude – Barbara Sala
My Home Attitude - Barbara Sala

When we put photographs of our house on the internet or in the newspaper, we want to encourage potential buyers to come and see for themselves! 

Here are some tips:

- Reflect the living room so that buyers can see what the heart of the home looks like

- In the dining room, set the table so that the home looks relaxing, warm and engaging

- In the bathroom, spend time focusing on details like the mirror, taps and wash basin. It's the details that make the difference!

- Finally, don't forget to portray strengths like the view, the garden, the barbeque, the terrace or the pool. 

Also look at these 6 winning ways to update your house before you sell.

Home decor: 11 thrift store finds you can make cool
Would you opt for home staging?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks