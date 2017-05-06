Home staging: 6 decor tricks that will leave you speechless

To stage the house is to do exactly that: home staging! Because thanks to home staging, your home can look absolutely beautiful, attracting potential buyers.
Established in the 1980's, the home staging business is now well developed and is fashionable across the world! Architects, designers and real estate agents are all using home staging to enhance the appearance of a home or facilitate a sale or rental.
Statistics show that home staging can increase property sales significantly, showing just how much potential your design has.
So what is the secret to perfect home staging? Today we are going to find out in this homify article. We've put together 6 tricks that will show you how you can make your home a truly spectacular design!
When you decide to restyle or redecorate a home, it is essential to keep in mind these four key words. They are the pillars of home staging:
- Space / Order: Very often, to create more space in an environment, you simply need to create a little order. It may seem like a trivial concept, but if you consider how much space can be created if your things are neatly arranged, you won't hesitate!
- Colour: Colour is really a very powerful weapon in home staging. Thanks to the wise use of various hues and their combinations, it is possible to add depth to the environment, as well as change the perception of space.
- Light: We learn to value windows and balcony doors. The light in fact, plays a very important role when it comes to choosing a home. So, remember to pay great attention to the curtains too. They should be a decorative element and offer privacy, but they shouldn't darken the interior space.
- Textiles: Coloured textiles make a big impact element. They are essential in creating a welcoming and stylish ambiance.
We all know how important it is to declutter a home, eliminating old and useless objects to make room in the house.
However, when it comes to home staging, designers believe that old objects can be reused! This is why it is important to get creative when it comes to recycling. Labelled ''upcycling’, this is a wonderful and original way to prolong the life of the objects around us.
There is also so much room for creativity!
Pallets, for example, are a wonderful tool for creating all sorts of furniture and home decor elements.
Have a look at this article: Cool furniture for almost nothing: using pallets.
If you're worried about home staging because you don't want to have to replace all of the furniture in the house, never fear!
The beauty of home staging lies in the ability to enhance the existing elements, creating a fresh and modern look and feel.
In this design, we can see how a few carefully selected items make for an eclectic and high-impact environment, captivating potential buyers! Don't be afraid to mix old and new.
The return in investment when it comes to home staging depends on the size of the home as well as the environment. In general, we can say that home staging ranges from 1% to 3% of the total value of sales or around 1% or 2% the monthly rental of the lease. It is a cost that can be a worth investment!
Home staging can reduce the amount of time it takes to sell a home, which has enormous long term benefits!
Remember that the goal of home staging is to ensure that the design appeals to as many likely buyers as possible. This is why it is a good idea to opt for neutral tones and style that will be universally appreciated. Avoid too many dramatic elements that make the home feel too rustic or contemporary.
When we put photographs of our house on the internet or in the newspaper, we want to encourage potential buyers to come and see for themselves!
Here are some tips:
- Reflect the living room so that buyers can see what the heart of the home looks like
- In the dining room, set the table so that the home looks relaxing, warm and engaging
- In the bathroom, spend time focusing on details like the mirror, taps and wash basin. It's the details that make the difference!
- Finally, don't forget to portray strengths like the view, the garden, the barbeque, the terrace or the pool.
Also look at these 6 winning ways to update your house before you sell.