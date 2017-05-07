Your browser is out-of-date.

2 gable roof houses with Scandinavian-style decor

PROJEKT KOMPLEKSOWY DOMU JEDNORODZINNEGO
Here at homify, we are big fans of Scandinavian design because of its minimalist precision, clean lines and warm and earthy tones. Scandinavian architecture is always beautiful and simple, merging comfort and functionality.

To prove it to you, today we've put together two Scandinavian family homes by professionals Kunkiewicz Architects. We will examine these homes from the outside in and see just how much variety you can have when it comes to a Scandinavian design. 

Shall we take a look?

Number 1: Grand in size

This single-family home features a combination of functionality and aesthetic value. 

Do you see how the simple lines, uniform colours and the gable roof culminates in a gorgeous overall look and feel? The wooden facade and white walls work together in perfect harmony.

The interior features white, grey, beige and light wood tones. Perfect!

The sophisticated entrance

The front of the home features a simple fence and a spacious driveway. This is a wonderful combination between secure and private and warm and enchanting. 

The upper level of the home spills out onto a spacious balcony, creating a flow between interior and exterior spaces.

The sleek garden

As much effort has gone into the garden as the architecture itself, creating a wonderful contrast. The designers have laid out large beige cement blocks across the grass, creating a very contemporary look and feel.

Interior delight

Here we can see the grey and white tones and the light wooden furniture, which makes for a warm and inviting look and feel. 

Every element has been carefully chosen, creating a stylish design. Don't you love how functionality and charm work in harmony with one another? The trendy lights hang over the dining room table, for example, resulting in a very sleek dining area!

Number 2: Understated

This suburban home is slightly smaller and more subtle than the previous home with a contemporary design and a classic gable roof. 

The structure of the home is rectangular with the living room, dining room and kitchen making up the main areas of the house.

The facade is covered with light wooden cladding and white walls. The interior space, as we will soon find out, features a splash of colour!

The wooden fence

Don't you love the wooden fence, which merges functionality and style? It contrast beautifully with the predominantly white facade. 

The shape of the home is very striking!

The double garage

The garage keeps cars and bicycles neatly stored away but it also completes the exterior look and feel. It neatly packages the home, making for a very clean and tidy overall design.

A splash of colour

While the interior spaces feature predominantly neutral tones, the designers have added cushions, accessories and objects into the environment that are bright turquoise. This livens the interior space, adding charm and personality!

It's all in the detail

The artwork, cushions and accessories throughout this home transform it into a beautiful and homely space. Do you see how little details can go a long way?

If you've enjoyed exploring these homes, you'll love this energy-efficient home that's simply stylish.

Home staging: 6 decor tricks that will leave you speechless
Would you want a Scandinavian style home?

