2 gable roof houses with Scandinavian-style decor

Here at homify, we are big fans of Scandinavian design because of its minimalist precision, clean lines and warm and earthy tones. Scandinavian architecture is always beautiful and simple, merging comfort and functionality.

To prove it to you, today we've put together two Scandinavian family homes by professionals Kunkiewicz Architects. We will examine these homes from the outside in and see just how much variety you can have when it comes to a Scandinavian design.

Shall we take a look?