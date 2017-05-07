24 spectacular wood kitchens: find the style you're looking for!

When we talk about materials for the home, one of the first ones that comes to mind is wood. Perhaps because of its nobility, perhaps because of its versatility, perhaps because of its warmth or perhaps it's because all of the above!

Wood can be used as a structural building material, as cladding or just to enhance or decorate in some detail. No matter what, wood shines where-ever it is placed!

Today at homify we are going to look at wood in relation to the kitchen! We will see how wood can work in harmony with some of the most diverse styles. It doesn't matter if you're interested in simple details, rustic design, minimalist style or a more romantic look and feel – wood is for you!

We will examine 24 spectacular charming and personal kitchen with wood, showing how well this material works!