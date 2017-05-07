Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

24 spectacular wood kitchens: find the style you're looking for!

Leigh Leigh
Baumstammküche, werkhaus werkhaus
Loading admin actions …

When we talk about materials for the home, one of the first ones that comes to mind is wood. Perhaps because of its nobility, perhaps because of its versatility, perhaps because of its warmth or perhaps it's because all of the above!

Wood can be used as a structural building material, as cladding or just to enhance or decorate in some detail. No matter what, wood shines where-ever it is placed!

Today at homify we are going to look at wood in relation to the kitchen! We will see how wood can work in harmony with some of the most diverse styles. It doesn't matter if you're interested in simple details, rustic design, minimalist style or a more romantic look and feel – wood is for you!

We will examine 24 spectacular charming and personal kitchen with wood, showing how well this material works!

1. With a picnic table and benches

CASA DE CAMPO, VETA & DISEÑO VETA & DISEÑO Kitchen Solid Wood Brown
VETA &amp; DISEÑO

VETA & DISEÑO
VETA &amp; DISEÑO
VETA & DISEÑO

2. Wood everywhere

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
shu建築設計事務所

shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所

3. In dark shades and ultra modern

COCINAS EN NOGAL, Kuche Haus Kuche Haus Modern kitchen
Kuche Haus

Kuche Haus
Kuche Haus
Kuche Haus

4. Warm and modern at the same time

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

5. Lacquered wood and good lighting

Proyecto J + L, GarDu Arquitectos GarDu Arquitectos Modern kitchen
GarDu Arquitectos

GarDu Arquitectos
GarDu Arquitectos
GarDu Arquitectos

6. With a Nordic air

Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei

Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Pure rusticity and style

Cascina di Montagna, studiosagitair studiosagitair Rustic style dining room
studiosagitair

studiosagitair
studiosagitair
studiosagitair

8.Clarity painted white

Grace, Mowlem&Co Mowlem&Co
Mowlem&amp;Co

Grace

Mowlem&Co
Mowlem&amp;Co
Mowlem&Co

9. Dancing wood

Manor house sculptural kitchen, Carved Wood Design Bespoke Kitchens. Carved Wood Design Bespoke Kitchens. KitchenCabinets & shelves
Carved Wood Design Bespoke Kitchens.

Manor house sculptural kitchen

Carved Wood Design Bespoke Kitchens.
Carved Wood Design Bespoke Kitchens.
Carved Wood Design Bespoke Kitchens.

10. Combining rustic and industrial style

Baumstammküche, werkhaus werkhaus
werkhaus

werkhaus
werkhaus
werkhaus

11. Romantic with a wave

homify Kitchen Engineered Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Retro kitchen with lovely details

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev, AnARCHI AnARCHI Kitchen
AnARCHI

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev

AnARCHI
AnARCHI
AnARCHI

13. White graffiti for a shabby chic style

CUCINA ATENA , ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 Kitchen
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960

ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960

14. Space, luminosity, warmth and modernity

Oak kitchen Churchwood Design Kitchen
Churchwood Design

Oak kitchen

Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design

15. Sustainable space connected with nature

Stöckli in Balsthal, PASCAL FLAMMER ARCHITECT PASCAL FLAMMER ARCHITECT
PASCAL FLAMMER ARCHITECT

PASCAL FLAMMER ARCHITECT
PASCAL FLAMMER ARCHITECT
PASCAL FLAMMER ARCHITECT

16. Integrated spaces with light wood

maison G, Lode Architecture Lode Architecture Minimalist house
Lode Architecture

Lode Architecture
Lode Architecture
Lode Architecture

17. Modern and rustic

Soho Duplex Slade Architecture Modern kitchen
Slade Architecture

Soho Duplex

Slade Architecture
Slade Architecture
Slade Architecture

18. Functional and practical

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

19. With shelves and storage spaces

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern kitchen
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

20. Light wood and pastel colours

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

21. With vintage details

Casa reformada por Dröm Living en Crespià, Paletto's Furnature Paletto's Furnature KitchenTables & chairs
Paletto&#39;s Furnature

Paletto's Furnature
Paletto&#39;s Furnature
Paletto's Furnature

22. Rustic, dreamy and functional

Temporada Otoño-Invierno 2015, VILLATTE - La Maison VILLATTE - La Maison KitchenTables & chairs
VILLATTE – La Maison

VILLATTE - La Maison
VILLATTE – La Maison
VILLATTE - La Maison

23. Two types of wood, two tones

Brazilian Mahogany and Satinwood Kitchen in The Close, Salisbury by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood
Tim Wood Limited

Brazilian Mahogany and Satinwood Kitchen in The Close, Salisbury by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

24. Warm interiors, overlooking the landscape

ハマノイエ, 関建築設計室 / SEKI ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN ROOM 関建築設計室 / SEKI ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN ROOM Modern kitchen White
関建築設計室 / SEKI ARCHITECTURE &amp; DESIGN ROOM

関建築設計室 / SEKI ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN ROOM
関建築設計室 / SEKI ARCHITECTURE &amp; DESIGN ROOM
関建築設計室 / SEKI ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN ROOM

Also have a look at how to integrate wooden elements into the home.

You may also be interested in these 7 modern wooden kitchens you need to see before renovating yours.

2 gable roof houses with Scandinavian-style decor
Are you convinced? Is wood for you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks