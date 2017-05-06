Home decor: 11 thrift store finds you can make cool

Have you ever walked into someone else's home and been blown away by their cool style, only to discover that all the things you like best are amazing thrift shop finds? Gah! What an annoyance! But it does offer you some serious inspiration as to how you can make your own house stand out just that little bit more! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a mix of new and vintage pieces makes for a really balanced and beautiful home, but if you're not sure how to go about things or what you should be looking out for at garage sales and thrift stores, come with us now, as we have all the inside information for you!
Using old desks, particularly school desks with lift-up lids, as something other than a desk is always a great idea. They make fantastic hallway side tables and even kitchen islands. Just don't go sanding all the characterful scratches out of them!
Cross stitch pieces, wooden screen prints and just plain bizarre art work all makes for an amazing gallery wall with a lot of character. We love retro art that has gone out of fashions and swiftly come back in, like foil pictures!
You'll always find a great selection of vintage glasses in a thrift store, but you don't have to just use them to drink out of! How about repurposing them as vases or simply decorative items, or even kitchen storage?
Vinyl is the best music format in the world, we all know that, but even totally wrecked records can make amazing home additions, if you get them up on the wall as art! Ikea even sells specific record sleeve frames, which makes it even easier!
Even in the most modern of homes, old cut-glass vases will look incredible. You'll be able to pick them up for such small amounts of money as well, so keep your eyes peeled.
Mason jars used to come in amazing colours and with really pretty branding, not to mention cool metal lids, so always try to look for a few when you are vintage shopping! Ideal for ingredients storage, vases or even funky bathroom storage, they'll look brilliant.
Whether you want to spice up your bathroom towel storage or add a little variety to your kitchen, vintage wicker baskets are always a winner! Ideal for including a little rustic element to your home, they always smell wonderful too!
Even if you can only find some really dilapidated trunks in a thrift store, you'll have all the makings of a really stylish and funky coffee table! Don;t forget that the inside is ideal for magazine storage too!
Don't just walk past the tatty old wooden furniture that you find, picture it all painted up and installed in your home! Chalk paint can turn even the most unappealing furniture into a vintage treasure!
Ooooh! Can you imagine how great these vintage Hornsea pottery canisters would look in your kitchen? We all have tea, coffee and sugar to store, so why not start a ceramics collection?
How about keeping your eyes peeled for some beautiful fabric that can be turned into some unique Roman blinds? They are so easy to knock up on a sewing machine and nobody else would have the same ones!
Vintage enamel or even cast iron and copper cookware pieces look great, are built to last and instantly give your kitchen an amazingly authentic and eclectic look!
Vintage suitcases are beautiful and if you get a few of them, stack up to make fantastic side tables! This is actually something that interior designers are doing right now; that's how trendy it is!
Choose old books that have spines that really appeal to you and you could make an amazing custom headboard! The best part is that it doesn't even matter how tatty the books themselves are, as that will add to the look.
Have fun thrifting!