Home decor: 11 thrift store finds you can make cool

Have you ever walked into someone else's home and been blown away by their cool style, only to discover that all the things you like best are amazing thrift shop finds? Gah! What an annoyance! But it does offer you some serious inspiration as to how you can make your own house stand out just that little bit more! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a mix of new and vintage pieces makes for a really balanced and beautiful home, but if you're not sure how to go about things or what you should be looking out for at garage sales and thrift stores, come with us now, as we have all the inside information for you!