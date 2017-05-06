Your browser is out-of-date.

Home decor: 11 thrift store finds you can make cool

Have you ever walked into someone else's home and been blown away by their cool style, only to discover that all the things you like best are amazing thrift shop finds? Gah! What an annoyance! But it does offer you some serious inspiration as to how you can make your own house stand out just that little bit more! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a mix of new and vintage pieces makes for a really balanced and beautiful home, but if you're not sure how to go about things or what you should be looking out for at garage sales and thrift stores, come with us now, as we have all the inside information for you!

1. Old desks.

Küche im Vintage-Look, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Industrial style kitchen
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

Using old desks, particularly school desks with lift-up lids, as something other than a desk is always a great idea. They make fantastic hallway side tables and even kitchen islands. Just don't go sanding all the characterful scratches out of them!

2. Weird art.

upcycling & objets trouvés, christian hacker fotodesign christian hacker fotodesign BathroomStorage Aluminium/Zinc Brown
christian hacker fotodesign

christian hacker fotodesign
christian hacker fotodesign
christian hacker fotodesign

Cross stitch pieces, wooden screen prints and just plain bizarre art work all makes for an amazing gallery wall with a lot of character. We love retro art that has gone out of fashions and swiftly come back in, like foil pictures!

3. Vintage glasses.

Haka Pure Salad Bar, Design Studio Nu Design Studio Nu Commercial spaces Glass Gastronomy
Design Studio Nu

Design Studio Nu
Design Studio Nu
Design Studio Nu

You'll always find a great selection of vintage glasses in a thrift store, but you don't have to just use them to drink out of! How about repurposing them as vases or simply decorative items, or even kitchen storage? 

4. Re-use records.

Play & Display Flip Frame For LP or 12" Vinyl, Memory Box Memory Box Interior landscaping
Memory Box

Play & Display Flip Frame For LP or 12" Vinyl

Memory Box
Memory Box
Memory Box

Vinyl is the best music format in the world, we all know that, but even totally wrecked records can make amazing home additions, if you get them up on the wall as art! Ikea even sells specific record sleeve frames, which makes it even easier!

See more about this tip, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2996280/top-10-ho…

5. Cut-glass vases.

Cardboard Medium Ruche shelving unit - chrome finish / gold finish / black finish Ruche shelving unit KitchenStorage Metallic/Silver storage unit,open storage unit,wall storage,geometric shelf,hexagon shelf
Ruche shelving unit

Cardboard Medium Ruche shelving unit – chrome finish / gold finish / black finish

Ruche shelving unit
Ruche shelving unit
Ruche shelving unit

Even in the most modern of homes, old cut-glass vases will look incredible. You'll be able to pick them up for such small amounts of money as well, so keep your eyes peeled.

6. Vintage mason jars.

Mason Jars Tramps (UK) Ltd Commercial spaces Bars & clubs
Tramps (UK) Ltd

Mason Jars

Tramps (UK) Ltd
Tramps (UK) Ltd
Tramps (UK) Ltd

Mason jars used to come in amazing colours and with really pretty branding, not to mention cool metal lids, so always try to look for a few when you are vintage shopping! Ideal for ingredients storage, vases or even funky bathroom storage, they'll look brilliant.

7. Old wicker baskets.

Kitchen A2studio KitchenCabinets & shelves
A2studio

Kitchen

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Whether you want to spice up your bathroom towel storage or add a little variety to your kitchen, vintage wicker baskets are always a winner! Ideal for including a little rustic element to your home, they always smell wonderful too!

8. Steamer trunks.

Eiffel Tower AM Florence Commercial spaces Event venues
AM Florence

Eiffel Tower

AM Florence
AM Florence
AM Florence

Even if you can only find some really dilapidated trunks in a thrift store, you'll have all the makings of a really stylish and funky coffee table! Don;t forget that the inside is ideal for magazine storage too!

9. Furniture to paint up.

Annecy Hand painted Bedroom Furniture Corndell Quality Furniture BedroomDressing tables Wood Grey
Corndell Quality Furniture

Annecy Hand painted Bedroom Furniture

Corndell Quality Furniture
Corndell Quality Furniture
Corndell Quality Furniture

Don't just walk past the tatty old wooden furniture that you find, picture it all painted up and installed in your home! Chalk paint can turn even the most unappealing furniture into a vintage treasure!

10. Vintage canisters.

Retro Green Tea & Coffee Containers (pair) homify KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
homify

Retro Green Tea & Coffee Containers (pair)

homify
homify
homify

Ooooh! Can you imagine how great these vintage Hornsea pottery canisters would look in your kitchen? We all have tea, coffee and sugar to store, so why not start a ceramics collection?

11. Original fabric.

Bespoke Curtains & Blinds Elizabeth Bee Interior Design Country style bedroom
Elizabeth Bee Interior Design

Bespoke Curtains & Blinds

Elizabeth Bee Interior Design
Elizabeth Bee Interior Design
Elizabeth Bee Interior Design

How about keeping your eyes peeled for some beautiful fabric that can be turned into some unique Roman blinds? They are so easy to knock up on a sewing machine and nobody else would have the same ones!

12. Old enamel cookware.

CASA DECOR MADRID 2016, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

Vintage enamel or even cast iron and copper cookware pieces look great, are built to last and instantly give your kitchen an amazingly authentic and eclectic look!

13. Old suitcases.

Tendenze arredo: il ritorno del velluto, Design for Love Design for Love BedroomTextiles Pink
Design for Love

Design for Love
Design for Love
Design for Love

Vintage suitcases are beautiful and if you get a few of them, stack up to make fantastic side tables! This is actually something that interior designers are doing right now; that's how trendy it is!

14. Old books.

Upcycling Hotel Binder, gabarage upcycling design gabarage upcycling design Commercial spaces Hotels
gabarage upcycling design

gabarage upcycling design
gabarage upcycling design
gabarage upcycling design

Choose old books that have spines that really appeal to you and you could make an amazing custom headboard! The best part is that it doesn't even matter how tatty the books themselves are, as that will add to the look.

Have fun thrifting!

Are you determined to find some cool vintage pieces for your home now?

