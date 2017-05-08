Feng shui: 10 tricks for a harmonious bedroom

According to Feng Shui, the whole world is connected by an energy flow. This flow should not be interrupted or obstructed. On the contrary, every element should be united by an eternal and constant connection.
The furniture, materials and colours that decorate a home affect this flow. Thus every element of the home that is chosen is important, according to this philosophy. We want to make sure that the universe flows in our favor!
As we have seen in other homify articles, Feng Shui applies to all environments of the house. Each room has a particular focus.
Today, we are going to look at the bedroom and see how we can create a pleasant and restful environment. If you are passionate about refreshing and inspiring your home, then follow us!
Feng Shui literally means wind and water.
This practice, when applied to decor, teaches us to convert negative energy into positive energy. The purpose is for the energy to feature a seamless integration of Yin and Yang.
The basis of Feng Shui is the relationship between the human being and the environment and the integration of the natural and artificial world. Thus Feng Shui, in a word, is harmony.
One of the things to keep in mind is that the bed should never be in line with the door. This is very important! If you block the door, you'll be blocking the flow of energy.
This is a basic and simple rule that makes a huge difference!
Decorating a room with plants is crucial to the harmony of the space. However, the choice of plants should be carefully thought out. You don't want plants with straight lines, pointed leaves or little bulbs.
It is also a great idea to put plants by the window. They will bring your bedroom good energy!
Disorder is absolutely forbidden if you want a bedroom that respects the rules of Feng Shui. It is not enough to have a closet with a space to store everything out of sight. These cupboards and closets must be effectively organized. You don't want objects piled up in unsightly chaos.
Minimalism is the way to go!
The choice of colours is essential in the bedroom! Think about the elements of Feng Shui such as wood, earth, fire, metal and water. Thus it is important to establish a continuity between the interior and exterior spaces.
Thus you need to choose colours that introduce relaxing and serene tones throughout the sleeping area. Earthy colours give the feeling of being connected to nature.
Usually bedrooms are rectangular or square, which is not always the best format for Feng Shui. Plenty of angles and corners block energy and harmony.
This bedroom, by interior designers Roselind Wilson Design, is the perfect example of an impeccable bedroom.
Mirrors are very important in Feng Shui. These objects can introduce a lot of harmony into a bedroom. Just don't place them in front of the bed because you may get a fright if you see your reflection in the middle of the night.
Feng Shui proposes that the bedroom furniture should be made with noble and natural materials, such as wood, cotton fabrics or glass.
Plastic is the enemy of positive energy!
White is a wonderful tone for the bedroom. It multiplies good energy in the rest space. Don't you love the white minimalist bedroom in this Feng Shui bedroom?
You should not choose cold colours in the bedroom such as blue, violet or green. For a pleasant sleep and a proper rest, opt for warm tones. You can also use neutral tones such as beige and white, adding details in the form of yellow, orange, red or brown.
