Feng shui: 10 tricks for a harmonious bedroom

According to Feng Shui, the whole world is connected by an energy flow. This flow should not be interrupted or obstructed. On the contrary, every element should be united by an eternal and constant connection.

The furniture, materials and colours that decorate a home affect this flow. Thus every element of the home that is chosen is important, according to this philosophy. We want to make sure that the universe flows in our favor!

As we have seen in other homify articles, Feng Shui applies to all environments of the house. Each room has a particular focus.

Today, we are going to look at the bedroom and see how we can create a pleasant and restful environment. If you are passionate about refreshing and inspiring your home, then follow us!