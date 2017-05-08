Your browser is out-of-date.

Feng shui: 10 tricks for a harmonious bedroom

Leigh Leigh
Квартира , The Аrt of interior from Olga Kalinina The Аrt of interior from Olga Kalinina Eclectic style bedroom
According to Feng Shui, the whole world is connected by an energy flow. This flow should not be interrupted or obstructed. On the contrary, every element should be united by an eternal and constant connection. 

The furniture, materials and colours that decorate a home affect this flow. Thus every element of the home that is chosen is important, according to this philosophy. We want to make sure that the universe flows in our favor!

As we have seen in other homify articles, Feng Shui applies to all environments of the house. Each room has a particular focus. 

Today, we are going to look at the bedroom and see how we can create a pleasant and restful environment. If you are passionate about refreshing and inspiring your home, then follow us!

What is Feng Shui?

Appartement Stuttgart, Yeh Design Yeh Design Modern style bedroom
Yeh Design

Yeh Design
Yeh Design
Yeh Design

Feng Shui literally means wind and water. 

This practice, when applied to decor, teaches us to convert negative energy into positive energy. The purpose is for the energy to feature a seamless integration of Yin and Yang.

The basis of Feng Shui is the relationship between the human being and the environment and the integration of the natural and artificial world. Thus Feng Shui, in a word, is harmony.

The position of the bed

Dutch Mountain, KRFT KRFT Modern style bedroom
KRFT

KRFT
KRFT
KRFT

One of the things to keep in mind is that the bed should never be in line with the door. This is very important! If you block the door, you'll be blocking the flow of energy. 

This is a basic and simple rule that makes a huge difference!

The plants

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Decorating a room with plants is crucial to the harmony of the space. However, the choice of plants should be carefully thought out. You don't want plants with straight lines, pointed leaves or little bulbs.

It is also a great idea to put plants by the window. They will bring your bedroom good energy!

Cabinets

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Disorder is absolutely forbidden if you want a bedroom that respects the rules of Feng Shui. It is not enough to have a closet with a space to store everything out of sight. These cupboards and closets must be effectively organized. You don't want objects piled up in unsightly chaos.

Minimalism is the way to go!

The colours

Apartamento MW, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

The choice of colours is essential in the bedroom! Think about the elements of Feng Shui such as wood, earth, fire, metal and water. Thus it is important to establish a continuity between the interior and exterior spaces. 

Thus you need to choose colours that introduce relaxing and serene tones throughout the sleeping area. Earthy colours give the feeling of being connected to nature. 

The angles

Second Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bedroom bedroom,lamps,bedding,yellow,cushions
Roselind Wilson Design

Second Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Usually bedrooms are rectangular or square, which is not always the best format for Feng Shui. Plenty of angles and corners block energy and harmony. 

This bedroom, by interior designers Roselind Wilson Design, is the perfect example of an impeccable bedroom.

The mirrors

Internationales Gästehaus der Hochschule Darmstadt, THOMAS GRÜNINGER ARCHITEKTEN BDA THOMAS GRÜNINGER ARCHITEKTEN BDA Bedroom
THOMAS GRÜNINGER ARCHITEKTEN BDA

THOMAS GRÜNINGER ARCHITEKTEN BDA
THOMAS GRÜNINGER ARCHITEKTEN BDA
THOMAS GRÜNINGER ARCHITEKTEN BDA

Mirrors are very important in Feng Shui. These objects can introduce a lot of harmony into a bedroom. Just don't place them in front of the bed because you may get a fright if you see your reflection in the middle of the night.

The furniture

Herenhuis in Den Haag, Remy Meijers Interieurarchitectuur Remy Meijers Interieurarchitectuur Modern style bedroom
Remy Meijers Interieurarchitectuur

Remy Meijers Interieurarchitectuur
Remy Meijers Interieurarchitectuur
Remy Meijers Interieurarchitectuur

Feng Shui proposes that the bedroom furniture should be made with noble and natural materials, such as wood, cotton fabrics or glass. 

Plastic is the enemy of positive energy!

White

The Post, Wiel Arets Architects Wiel Arets Architects Modern style bedroom
Wiel Arets Architects

Wiel Arets Architects
Wiel Arets Architects
Wiel Arets Architects

White is a wonderful tone for the bedroom. It multiplies good energy in the rest space. Don't you love the white minimalist bedroom in this Feng Shui bedroom?

Warmth

Квартира , The Аrt of interior from Olga Kalinina The Аrt of interior from Olga Kalinina Eclectic style bedroom
The Аrt of interior from Olga Kalinina

The Аrt of interior from Olga Kalinina
The Аrt of interior from Olga Kalinina
The Аrt of interior from Olga Kalinina

You should not choose cold colours in the bedroom such as blue, violet or green. For a pleasant sleep and a proper rest, opt for warm tones. You can also use neutral tones such as beige and white, adding details in the form of yellow, orange, red or brown.

Also have a look this quick guide to Feng Shui!

