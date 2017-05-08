Modern living rooms with elegant decor

The word elegant makes us think of something luxurious, something beautiful and something that may have sentimental value attached. The word leaves little room for interpretation, yet what comes to mind for us may be different to what comes to mind for you.

That being said, we always think of the word elegant in a positive way. Today at homify, we have put together 10 examples of modern, elegant living rooms that are classic beauties. They will inspire us today when it comes to looking at our own living room spaces.

Because, let's be honest, we all secretly want to have the best living room on the block, which manages to balance nostalgia, comfort and functionality all at the same time.