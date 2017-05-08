Modern living rooms with elegant decor

The word
elegant makes us think of something luxurious, something beautiful and something that may have sentimental value attached. The word leaves little room for interpretation, yet what comes to mind for us may be different to what comes to mind for you.
That being said, we always think of the word
elegant in a positive way. Today at homify, we have put together 10 examples of modern, elegant living rooms that are classic beauties. They will inspire us today when it comes to looking at our own living room spaces.
Because, let's be honest, we all secretly want to have the best living room on the block, which manages to balance nostalgia, comfort and functionality all at the same time.
Minimalism may be a bit too edgy for some people, but for others it is synonymous with clean, spacious and elegant interiors.
In this elegant living room, we can see how modern and minimalism come together in harmony. This is a living room that is suitable for families or a stylish young couple!
Elegant living rooms need a clean style. This is why neutral colours, plenty of white and an abundance of natural light is often a great option. This opens the room up!
Tip: Add a fireplace for a functional and charming addition to an elegant living room.
Dark wood is becoming increasingly popular in living areas. Here we can see how beautifully it works in a living room that receives plenty of natural light. It also merges a rustic look and feel with a more modern and contemporary design.
Rural living rooms truly capture the imagination, like we see in this example. The soft wooden tones, the plush sofas, the optimal use of light and the warm colours make for a great combination. This room instantly looks relaxed!
The classic addition of natural elements can bring a very elegant look and feel to a living space.
Opt for plenty of storage space in your elegant living room, including shelves, drawers and cupboards. This will create a sophisticated design and keep items neatly stored away. You can also use shelves to put items like books or picture frames on display!
Classic beauty is timeless, but that doesn't mean it's old-fashioned!
In this living room, we can see how a classic style can work in harmony with a modern and elegant look and feel. All you need to do is strike a fine balance between old and new. A fusion of two styles can set your living room apart from the rest!
In this picture, we can see an example of an elegant living room that opens up onto a gorgeous outdoor view. If you have the landscape, why not use it is a natural focal point?
A flow between interior and exterior spaces also makes the living room seem that much bigger.
The modern city dweller often lives in a luxury apartment, which means a dining room and living room that are usually fused together.
Here we can see how these two spaces feature a combination of dark and light colours, making for a very dynamic space. The result is a very refreshing environment that is highly elegant!
This luxury living room is a space to be inspired by! The grey tones work in harmony with the large glass windows and doors, which allow light to flood the environment. The grey colours strengthen the sense of tranquility and peace.
This rustic living room is one of the most lavish yet. Featuring an industrial chic look and feel, this space is made up of predominantly brown and grey tones. They make for a vibrant overall look and feel!
