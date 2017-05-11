Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Beautiful ways to refresh your bedroom this spring

press profile homify press profile homify
427 Canals, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Spring has sprung again guys, which means that you might be looking to give your bedroom a fun and flirty little refresh and wow, do we have some great ideas for how you can do that! Don't worry, we aren't going to give you a list of projects that will take so long to complete that by the time you've finished them all, it's winter again, but we do have a few piquant suggestions, inspired by amazing interior designers, which we think you'll enjoy experimenting with! Let's take a look!

1. Update your bedding.

427 Canals, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom Furniture,Property,Building,Comfort,Wood,Interior design,Textile,Shade,Lighting,Bed frame
Sonata Design

427 Canals

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

Quick, simple and inexpensive, new bedding will freshen up any bedroom and turn it into a spring spectacular! Florals and pastels always work well!

2. Add a little sparkle.

Statement Headboards Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Classic style bedroom
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Statement Headboards

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

With the sun in the sky, you need some glitz in your bedroom as well! How you embrace it is totally up to you, but we love mirrored furniture and glam light fixtures.

3. Reflect the spring light.

Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors Ruth Noble Interiors Scandinavian style bedroom
Ruth Noble Interiors

Family Home

Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors

How about adding a gorgeous wall mirror to your bedroom, opposite your window, so any spring sunshine that pours in will be reflected into every nook and cranny? Simple, but effective!

4. Add some art!

homify Minimalist bedroom Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

You'll be shocked at what an impact some simple wall art can have, but trust us; it's HUGE! You don't have to go all out with sunny snaps, but add a few new pictures that lift the whole gallery!

5. How about a little seating?

Bedroom Douglas Design Studio Classic style bedroom Furniture,Property,Building,Comfort,Wood,Bed frame,Textile,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring
Douglas Design Studio

Bedroom

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

We all seem to get a little more energetic in spring, so why not add a sweet little seat to your space, which will be perfect for perching on as you pop your sandals on? Choose a luxe fabric and it will look great all year round!

You simply HAVE to see more of this amazing home, so check it out, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2627478/this-cana…

Minimal Bedroom Casa Più Arredamenti minimal bedroom
Casa Più Arredamenti

Minimal Bedroom

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

You don't even have to go too crazy, as a simple pouffe will work too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Inject some nature.

Modern New Home in Hampstead - master bedroom Black and Milk | Interior Design | London BedroomBeds & headboards bedroom,master bedroom,headboard,natural fibres
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

Modern New Home in Hampstead – master bedroom

Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

PLANTS! That's what every room in your home, not just your bedroom, needs in spring! Cast your fears of killing everything green aside and grab some large varieties, such as yuccas or palms and really enjoy the invigorated air!

7. Freshen up the drapes.

12 Tommy Prince Road SW, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom Building,Furniture,Comfort,Window,Bed frame,Wood,Textile,Architecture,Bed,Interior design
Sonata Design

12 Tommy Prince Road SW

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

The colder months necessitate some heavy curtains, to help keep draughts out and heat in, but in spring, you can pack those dusty drapes away and embrace something a little lighter. You could even just go for blinds! 

We found a wealth of stunning spring textiles in this home: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2796820/trendy-in…

8. Try a new bed frame.

Teak meubels, Teak & Wood Teak & Wood BedroomBeds & headboards
Teak &amp; Wood

Teak & Wood
Teak &amp; Wood
Teak & Wood

This is a tip that's perfect for all of you that are in need of a change! If you've been thinking about  anew bed for some time, why not go for it, in spring? You can combine the removal of your old bed with a really deep clean and then start afresh with your new frame.

9. Or just replace the headboard.

King of Cotton's Beds & Headboards King of Cotton BedroomBeds & headboards
King of Cotton

King of Cotton's Beds & Headboards

King of Cotton
King of Cotton
King of Cotton

You could always just replace your headboard though! Why not have a couple, with one stored in an attic or garage space when not in use, so you can have something deep-pile and luxurious for winter and then light and fun for spring? A pallet headboard could be perfect!

3 suburban homes you'll fall in love with!
Which of these ideas are getting you in the spring mood?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks