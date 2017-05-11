A modern home with a rustic twist

Would it surprise you to learn that Russia has a fantastic selection of modern, unique and yet strangely rustic homes? It shocked us to the core, so much so, in fact, that we decided to show you one of our favourites, right now! Clearly designed by an architect that was influenced by classic rustic aesthetics, you'll love the use of natural materials that offer a juxtaposition against strikingly contemporary shapes, but don't just take our word for it! Come and take a look for yourself!
What did we tell you? You certainly can't deny the presence, style and unique look that this home has, yet can't you feel the undercurrent of rustic living permeating through? A semi-wild garden is the perfect accompaniment to such a building, but it's the modern chalet design and use of stone and wood that is captivating us!
Even from the front, this home is striking! It might look a little smaller from this angle, but there is no getting away from how well the stone and wood cladding works together and all the grey frameworks? A genius touch that maintains such a modern-rustic hybrid design.
A home such as this one will always garner a lot of attention, so what a treat it is to find a stunning slice of outdoor space, free of prying eyes, to the side of the property! The green space has been slotted in around outbuildings and garages perfectly, to create an almost courtyard feel!
Charming! What a lovely deck for enjoying some alfresco dining or even a garden party on! By choosing furniture that tonally complements the house itself, there is a really seamless feeling between internal and external spaces and a natural, laid-back flow is ready to be enjoyed. Seriously though, can we take a moment to admire the fire here as well? WOW!
The generosity of the space here is unquestionable and you can see that maintaining that traditional sociable element that chalet homes are so well known for was key!
We can only imagine how many people could actually sleep in this house comfortably!
