This home screams unique on multiple levels

Don't get us wrong; there are many gorgeous one-storey properties out there right now, but today, we are going to show you around a dynamic, almost futuristic home that has captured the essence of multi-storey, bold design! Seriously, when the architect in charge of this project first came up with the concept for this home, we like to think that the owners were shocked and in awe at the amazing styling, because we sure as heck are! You really won't believe how mind-alteringly cool this house is, so let's waste no more time and get in there for a look!
Have you ever seen a home with so many different sections of roof? The effect is incredible and makes the house look not only contemporary but also HUGE! It would have been a little much to finish the façade in a really dazzling finish, which is why we think that the stone cladding is such an inspired choice! We are so in love with how faux-modular this looks!
And here is where you see exactly who this house is aimed at; families! Not only does the structure of the house itself stand true and proud like a stoic mansion, it is also surrounded by the most luscious gardens possible, which have been tailored to offer safe family fun in a private setting. There's even a hot tub!
Naturally, when your home is as stunning as this one is, you want to be able to sit outside of it and admire its good looks as much as possible. That's why we are so pleased to see this striking and elegant terrace in place, finished in a swathe of natural wood, which blends with the house's stonework so easily. Just look at how chunky and solid everything is as well!
You didn't think that a home this beautiful would have negated a garage, did you? Hidden away behind wooden gates, the garage is practicality itself and allows for the safe storage of prized possessions, as well as an unfussy, tidy façade. The subtle lighting is really giving everything a lift as well!
