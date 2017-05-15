Your browser is out-of-date.

This home screams unique on multiple levels

Дом с мотивами северо-западной американской архитектуры, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Colonial style house
Don't get us wrong; there are many gorgeous one-storey properties out there right now, but today, we are going to show you around a dynamic, almost futuristic home that has captured the essence of multi-storey, bold design! Seriously, when the architect in charge of this project first came up with the concept for this home, we like to think that the owners were shocked and in awe at the amazing styling, because we sure as heck are! You really won't believe how mind-alteringly cool this house is, so let's waste no more time and get in there for a look!

Unlike anything else.

Дом с мотивами северо-западной американской архитектуры, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Colonial style house
Have you ever seen a home with so many different sections of roof? The effect is incredible and makes the house look not only contemporary but also HUGE! It would have been a little much to finish the façade in a really dazzling finish, which is why we think that the stone cladding is such an inspired choice! We are so in love with how faux-modular this looks!

Amazing for families.

Дом с мотивами северо-западной американской архитектуры, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Colonial style house
And here is where you see exactly who this house is aimed at; families! Not only does the structure of the house itself stand true and proud like a stoic mansion, it is also surrounded by the most luscious gardens possible, which have been tailored to offer safe family fun in a private setting. There's even a hot tub!

Pull up a chair.

Дом с мотивами северо-западной американской архитектуры, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Colonial style house
Naturally, when your home is as stunning as this one is, you want to be able to sit outside of it and admire its good looks as much as possible. That's why we are so pleased to see this striking and elegant terrace in place, finished in a swathe of natural wood, which blends with the house's stonework so easily. Just look at how chunky and solid everything is as well!

Everything considered.

Дом с мотивами северо-западной американской архитектуры, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Colonial style garage/shed
You didn't think that a home this beautiful would have negated a garage, did you? Hidden away behind wooden gates, the garage is practicality itself and allows for the safe storage of prized possessions, as well as an unfussy, tidy façade. The subtle lighting is really giving everything a lift as well!

Now check out the plans!

Дом с мотивами северо-западной американской архитектуры, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Colonial style house
Дом с мотивами северо-западной американской архитектуры, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Colonial style house
if this home has inspired you to think a little more about a contemporary self-build project of your own, take a look at this Ideabook next: A contemporary house with real EDGE!

Did you love the unusual proportions of this home?

