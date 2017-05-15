Your browser is out-of-date.

A contemporary family home that beggars belief

press profile homify
Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 21
If we asked you to picture a cutting edge, modern family home, what would come to mind? Open-plan interiors, use of luxury materials and a clean, unfussy façade perhaps? Well if that IS what you imagine, then you'd be right, at least in terms of the house that we want to show you today! Designed by a team of architects that had such a great handle on complementary colour schemes, space allocation and practical luxury, we think you'll be blown away by this home and maybe even start thinking about building something similar for your family!

From the street.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 21
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

Chic, modern and so wonderfully eye-catching, there is a lot going on with this deceptively simple house façade! The smooth white renders maintains the stark underlying contemporary architecture, but with amazing lighting and manicured gardens in place, there is a softness that is impossible to ignore. Talk about curb appeal!

From the garden.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 21
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

OUTSTANDING! What an utterly beguiling and engaging garden! With a stunning terrace for sitting on and such well-thought out hardscaping in place, this is a space that any family would love spending time in! In fact, we bet nobody ever ventures inside in summer!

Open opulence.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 21
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

Now this is an open-plan interior that we can get onboard with! Light, airy and sumptuous, this interior space is so charming because it has been accessorised perfectly with soft-touch fabrics, ultra-tall curtains and glamorous reflective flooring that makes the most of every nuance of light.

All-season perfection.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 21
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

Come winter or summer, this living room is perfectly acclimatised, thanks to the inspired choice of materials and additions. The white floor offers a cool respite from summer heat and that fire? The fire offers the promise of cosy evenings, curled up on the sofa watching something great on the television.

Simple and chic.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 21
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

When you choose a kitchen that is designed to be practical and attuned to the wider aesthetic of your home, you'll find that you don't need to go too over the top. What we see here, is a perfect example of how understated design can be the utmost in chic, as white cabinets and a black granite worktop work perfectly together to create a classic and functional kitchen.

Easy access.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 21
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

Spin around in this lovely kitchen and you'll see that there is easy access out into the open-plan living area and a gorgeous little wooden breakfast bar too! It's the cohesive use of colors and materials that is making such a huge difference in this home and makes it the perfect family abode.

Ground floor plan.

homify
Would you just look at how much emphasis has been placed on creating a homey and comfortable living space here? Who needs a big kitchen, when you are all going to eat together in a larger space, after all?

First floor plan.

homify
Three generous bedrooms and a large family bathroom take center stage up on the first floor of this charming home and we don't think you could want for anything more!The sizes of these rooms could easily house more than one child, so this would be ideal, even for a growing family!

For more family home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 amazing family home designs (with plans).

Did you fall in love with this house?

