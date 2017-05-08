The energy-efficient house that's simply fab

Today we are going to explore a beautiful energy-efficient house – with plans – designed by architects HomeKONCEPT.
This modern, one-storey home features a very comfortable, well-designed and functional layout. As we explore the outside, you will see how the facade and the garden work in harmony. The large glass windows and doors allow sunlight to stream into the interior spaces.
While we won't get a chance to explore the interior spaces, this 1170 square foot home is made up of an open plan living space, with a kitchen that is partially separated thanks to a large breakfast bar. A fireplace in the living room warms up the home, while this space leads into four comfortable bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also a boiler room with a laundry area.
This energy-efficient home features mechanical ventilation too!
Are you ready to see how stylish going green can be?
The front of the home is very modern and simple with grey, flat tiles and a facade composed of plaster and natural wood.
A large paved pathway leads up to a front door, while the front garden has been carefully pruned and landscaped to enhance the entire exterior look and feel. Don't you love the little Christmas trees?
The back area of the house is just as simple, sleek and sweet as the front, however it features a little covered terrace area too! The covering protects this space from excessive sunlight so it can be enjoyed throughout summer.
The terrace features a table and chairs so that this space can be used for outdoor lunches or dinners. It also spills out onto a wooden deck, with sun loungers. These sun loungers are the perfect addition to this space, allowing for pure relaxation.
Don't you love the gorgeous and spacious garden area?
From this angle, we can see how the architects have worked hard to create a very dynamic building. The facade is made up of different volumes and elements, making for a very striking design.
Don't you love the combination of wood, grey and white?
This drawing shows us the size of the home from a bird's eye view. We can see how the architecture has been neatly positioned in the middle of the property and how every last detail has been carefully thought out.
This drawing shows what the designers had in mind from the facade from the get go. It's so incredibly important for these types of drawings and images to be made up before construction begins, ensuring that the builders, home owners and architects are all on the same page!
Building an energy efficient home also takes careful planning. Every last detail needs to be considered to make sure that the home is as green as possible, including the window glazing.
Don't you love how every element of the facade works in harmony with the next element? The design is flawless!
Here we come across the plans for the entire house, where we can see how each room inside the home has been put together. We can see the open plan dining room and living room as well as the little kitchen nook. We can also clearly see the bedrooms as well as the bathrooms.
Do you see how important plans are, ensuring that every inch of space has been utilised?
