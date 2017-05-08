The energy-efficient house that's simply fab

Today we are going to explore a beautiful energy-efficient house – with plans – designed by architects HomeKONCEPT.

This modern, one-storey home features a very comfortable, well-designed and functional layout. As we explore the outside, you will see how the facade and the garden work in harmony. The large glass windows and doors allow sunlight to stream into the interior spaces.

While we won't get a chance to explore the interior spaces, this 1170 square foot home is made up of an open plan living space, with a kitchen that is partially separated thanks to a large breakfast bar. A fireplace in the living room warms up the home, while this space leads into four comfortable bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also a boiler room with a laundry area.

This energy-efficient home features mechanical ventilation too!

Are you ready to see how stylish going green can be?