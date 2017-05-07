Top 5: The BIG mistakes you (usually) make when decorating, and much more

Let's wrap up the week with the most read articles on homify Canada. We've got fixes for your decor faux pas, a pair of homes, an amazing renovation which transforms a garage and a dozen ideas for those of you who love rustic style.
There is something empowering and undoubtedly fun about decorating a room. Picking out colours for the walls, deciding which rugs to pick, and playing around with furniture placements – it’s like being in art class or playing house, albeit with a larger budget.
Although it can be fun, one should never forget to include a bit of planning and thinking when decorating interior (or exterior) spaces, otherwise home improvement mistakes could creep in. But fortunately you’re on homify now, and we have quite a few stylish solutions for every problem.
Get ready for an exciting and unique home tour in Kolobrzeg today, a pretty Polish city which overlooks the Baltic Sea. We will explore a classic yet stunningly futuristic home called DOM W KOSZALINIE, designed innovatively by the architects at Studio Projektowe Projektive. The exterior of the abode exudes traditional yet modern appeal, while the interiors will take your breath away with exquisite lighting, customised décor accents, and sudden pops of bold hues. Interesting designs and quirky touches add to the special attraction of this luxurious property.
Today we're taking a tour of this contemporary home, which thanks to its special hillside location, represents an ideal mix of proximity to nature and privacy. The solar-powered building was completed in 2013 by German professionals Spaett Architekten GMBH, and though the project raised some architectural challenges, the team managed to adapt the new building both to the requirements of the occupants, and to the complex landscape on which it is built.
This old garage was renovated into a stylish and modern home. It has a bold black and white face that looks out over its ample green space. In keeping with the exterior black and white theme, the inside is modern and high contrast. Architect Planungsburo Schilling did a thorough job with this renovation; there's no sign it was ever a garage! Lets take a tour.
Rustic styling is gorgeous, there's no getting away from that, but how do you know if your style is actually perfectly aligned to the particular aesthetic? Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that rustic home design comes with a few definitive tell-tale signs and we want to let you know what they are today! It's no use setting out on a mission to capture a rustic look and ending up with traditional, so come and see what you need to include to really hone in on the right look!