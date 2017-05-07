Top 5: The BIG mistakes you (usually) make when decorating, and much more

There is something empowering and undoubtedly fun about decorating a room. Picking out colours for the walls, deciding which rugs to pick, and playing around with furniture placements – it’s like being in art class or playing house, albeit with a larger budget.

Although it can be fun, one should never forget to include a bit of planning and thinking when decorating interior (or exterior) spaces, otherwise home improvement mistakes could creep in. But fortunately you’re on homify now, and we have quite a few stylish solutions for every problem.