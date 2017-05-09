Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The most daring art decor style kitchens

Leigh Leigh
Keizersgracht, CUBE architecten CUBE architecten Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

This style emerged in France in 1925 and quickly became an international craze. It has spread across decor, fashion, architecture and design and serves as inspiration for museum, hotels and even scenery in Hollywood films!

The essentials of art decor include objects and decorative elements such as armchairs, wallpaper, frames, chandeliers, wooden furniture, mirrors, geometric and angular shapes and strong colours.

Inspired by this, today at homify we have put together six dashing kitchens. Each one of them is as inspiring and delightful as the last! 

Today's key words are glamour, romanticism, eclecticism and nostalgia. 

Shall we take a look?

1. Eclectic

Квартира в Балашихе, ДизайновТочкаРу ДизайновТочкаРу Kitchen
ДизайновТочкаРу

ДизайновТочкаРу
ДизайновТочкаРу
ДизайновТочкаРу

This kitchen is like a blank canvas, with touches of colour and personality. 

If you want this type of style, opt for neutral colours as the base including black, white and grey and then add contrasting shades like reds or browns or strong chromatic tones. The important thing is to introduce contrast, density and personality.

Don't you love the red cushions and the patterned tiled walls in this kitchen?

2. Modern reinterpretation

"Safari" в квартале "Сады Пекина", Architeta Architeta Kitchen
Architeta

Architeta
Architeta
Architeta

This kitchen references a 1920s style, but includes noble materials such as marble and ivory. Strong colours in the form of decorative objects bring brightness and glamor to the environment. 

Our motto: get creative and use art decor style to introduce classic themes in a modern reinterpretation!

3. Gold and lacquered

Классическая квартира в Санкт-Петербурге., KRAUKLIT VALERII KRAUKLIT VALERII Kitchen
KRAUKLIT VALERII

KRAUKLIT VALERII
KRAUKLIT VALERII
KRAUKLIT VALERII

This is a very elegant theme, where gold details work in harmony with the ceramic floor. The black and white lacquered furniture makes for a beautiful finish!

Another feature of art decor is the unique nature of every piece of furniture that we choose for the home. The emphasis is always on the decorative value!

The kitchen is thus an amalgam of influences where every element shines!

4. Dramatic environments

zwarte keukens, DB KeukenGroep DB KeukenGroep Kitchen
DB KeukenGroep

DB KeukenGroep
DB KeukenGroep
DB KeukenGroep

The glamor that we have described is present in every nook and cranny of this kitchen. Everything revolves around dramatic tones, reflecting a cosmopolitan lifestyle.

The black furniture and striking striped wallpaper work in harmony with the velvet patterned chairs. 

This is class and drama all in one!

5. A matter of materials

Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Kitchen
Ben Herzog Architect

Brooklyn Heights Addition

Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

The detail of the floor makes a huge difference when it comes to creating a stylish kitchen environment. 

This ceramic floor is simple but very interesting and sophisticated. The art decor style looks luxurious with its geometric shapes and beautiful style. 

Pair with marble surfaces and you have an ideal cooking space!

6. Persian influence

Keizersgracht, CUBE architecten CUBE architecten Kitchen
CUBE architecten

CUBE architecten
CUBE architecten
CUBE architecten

This long kitchen is designed to impress! Decorated with Persian style, it features a very unique personality and charm. Natural light is the star of the show, flowing in through the large glass windows and skylights in the ceiling.

Have a look at this article for inspiration: Bright ideas: 10 naturally lit kitchens.

Keizersgracht, CUBE architecten CUBE architecten Kitchen
CUBE architecten

CUBE architecten
CUBE architecten
CUBE architecten

Note the curvaceous finishes of the furniture and the stunning tiled flooring.

If you like a more sleek look and feel, you may like these 10 modern minimalist designs.

The energy-efficient house that's simply fab
Are you impressed with this style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks