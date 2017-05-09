The most daring art decor style kitchens

This style emerged in France in 1925 and quickly became an international craze. It has spread across decor, fashion, architecture and design and serves as inspiration for museum, hotels and even scenery in Hollywood films!

The essentials of art decor include objects and decorative elements such as armchairs, wallpaper, frames, chandeliers, wooden furniture, mirrors, geometric and angular shapes and strong colours.

Inspired by this, today at homify we have put together six dashing kitchens. Each one of them is as inspiring and delightful as the last!

Today's key words are glamour, romanticism, eclecticism and nostalgia.

Shall we take a look?