A sleek gable roof house with plans

This 2917 square foot house is a must-see for anyone interested in design and architecture. Designed by architects MAJCHRZAK PRACOWNIA PROJEKTOWA, this home is a modern and contemporary structure that is functional and spacious, yet not too big. In fact the designers have gone out of their way to ensure that this home isn't TOO big so that parts of the home don't get under-used or wasted.

Perfect for a small family and takes on a block design with a modern gable roof finish. It is in the shape of a 'T' and is slotted on a very large property. Large glazed windows and doors insulate the interior space, while allowing for panoramic views of the surrounds.

We will also explore the architectural plans of this dynamic design and see how the designers have created a flow between interior and exterior spaces as well as open plan spaces and more private, closed spaces.

Every detail has been carefully considered and today on homify, you get to explore exactly how for yourself!