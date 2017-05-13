The country-style home with tons of space

Feel like some country-style inspiration today? You've come to the right place.

We are going to explore a private house on a lake designed by architects W. RAUM ARCHITEKTUR + INNENARCHITEKTUR.

Featuring spacious and open plan interiors, a cozy living room, kitchen and dining room space and a spacious garden terrace, this is a home you have to see.

The alpine architecture and modern interiors are simply inspirational. There is also an outdoor sauna and hot tub house, showing just how simple sophistication can be.

Shall we take a look?