Decor for your entrance: 7 ways to create a lasting impression

When it's time to decorate the entrance hall, there are a number of challenges.
For starters, it is often a space that is neglected. Yet it is one of the most important areas, where we receive guests, friends and family. It is also an area that we use every single day when entering or leaving the house. Thus it needs to be functional as well as reflect our personality and style!
Getting the help of a professional designer is always a plus, no matter what room of the house you are decorating. But with today's homify article, we will provide you with some economic suggestions for a functional entrance full of charisma.
Explore the following images and let yourself be inspired!
In this image, we can see how easy it is to achieve a simple and discreet entrance that is personal too!
For starters, the entrance hall is not conventional in its shape. It is tucked into a small corner, opening up into the living spaces. It has been furnished with a simple wooden bench while around the corner is a translucent table.
Very elegant!
This entrance hall is quite simple, however the details make it quite a special place. The large mirror in particular opens the space up and makes it seem that much bigger and more spacious.
It also automatically gives the entrance charisma and personality. This is a very easy element to implement, with stunning results.
Have a look at these 11 clever ways to use mirrors in your home.
Use antique furniture to create an attractive rustic look and feel in the entrance. Combine it with modern elements and achieve a very distinct and diverse look and feel.
Here we can see how several elements can be mixed and matched for an entrance that packs a punch.
In this fourth example, we come across something very unique and different. This entrance is bright and minimalist with a predominantly white look and feel.
The green plant creates a dramatic contrast.
Like the example before, this entrance hall is also clear, bright and minimalist. However, this one features a unique detail that gives it a lot of personality: a large and colourful red rug!
The cupboards are also very functional, giving this space functional storage.
The next example reveals a very bold design. Animal patterns contrast while the bright green cushions introduce a splash of colour. The wooden floors and wooden cladding complete the cozy look and feel.
Have you ever seen something so dynamic?
Here we come across a very different entrance hall. It is part of the living area itself!
Also have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.