Decor for your entrance: 7 ways to create a lasting impression

When it's time to decorate the entrance hall, there are a number of challenges.

For starters, it is often a space that is neglected. Yet it is one of the most important areas, where we receive guests, friends and family. It is also an area that we use every single day when entering or leaving the house. Thus it needs to be functional as well as reflect our personality and style!

Getting the help of a professional designer is always a plus, no matter what room of the house you are decorating. But with today's homify article, we will provide you with some economic suggestions for a functional entrance full of charisma.

Explore the following images and let yourself be inspired!