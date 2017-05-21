Your browser is out-of-date.

Decor for your entrance: 7 ways to create a lasting impression

Leigh Leigh
Beach House, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
When it's time to decorate the entrance hall, there are a number of challenges.

For starters, it is often a space that is neglected. Yet it is one of the most important areas, where we receive guests, friends and family. It is also an area that we use every single day when entering or leaving the house. Thus it needs to be functional as well as reflect our personality and style!

Getting the help of a professional designer is always a plus, no matter what room of the house you are decorating. But with today's homify article, we will provide you with some economic suggestions for a functional entrance full of charisma. 

Explore the following images and let yourself be inspired!

1. A hall to admire

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

In this image, we can see how easy it is to achieve a simple and discreet entrance that is personal too!

For starters, the entrance hall is not conventional in its shape. It is tucked into a small corner, opening up into the living spaces. It has been furnished with a simple wooden bench while around the corner is a translucent table. 

Very elegant!

2. A mirror to enlarge

Restelo, Stoc Casa Interiores Stoc Casa Interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Turquoise
Stoc Casa Interiores

This entrance hall is quite simple, however the details make it quite a special place. The large mirror in particular opens the space up and makes it seem that much bigger and more spacious. 

It also automatically gives the entrance charisma and personality. This is a very easy element to implement, with stunning results.

Have a look at these 11 clever ways to use mirrors in your home.

3. Antique furniture turns rustic

Casa particular, Gavetão- Decoração de Interiores Gavetão- Decoração de Interiores Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Gavetão- Decoração de Interiores

Use antique furniture to create an attractive rustic look and feel in the entrance. Combine it with modern elements and achieve a very distinct and diverse look and feel.

Here we can see how several elements can be mixed and matched for an entrance that packs a punch.

4. Keep it minimal

Beach House, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

In this fourth example, we come across something very unique and different. This entrance is bright and minimalist with a predominantly white look and feel.

The green plant creates a dramatic contrast.

5. A carpet that illuminates

Apartamento Castilho, FEMMA Interior Design FEMMA Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
FEMMA Interior Design

Like the example before, this entrance hall is also clear, bright and minimalist. However, this one features a unique detail that gives it a lot of personality: a large and colourful red rug!

The cupboards are also very functional, giving this space functional storage.

6. Living standards

O hall da Catarina, Cássia Lignéa Cássia Lignéa Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Cássia Lignéa

The next example reveals a very bold design. Animal patterns contrast while the bright green cushions introduce a splash of colour. The wooden floors and wooden cladding complete the cozy look and feel.

Have you ever seen something so dynamic?

7. Entrance hall with a mini library

NEAR Architecture Eur, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Paolo Fusco Photo

Here we come across a very different entrance hall. It is part of the living area itself!

Also have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.

7 Feng shui tips to make your kitchen more harmonious
Which entrance would you choose for your home?

