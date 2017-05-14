Dark Blue Kitchens: Our new obsession

Move aside white kitchens, as there is a new sheriff in town! We have been following modern trends and there is one that we can definitely get behind; dark blue kitchen cabinets! Kitchen planners must have noticed the serious uptake in navy and teal cabinets, but of you haven't observed the trend springing into life, come with us now, as we have a host of fantastic spaces to show you that will definitely convince you that they are fashionable for a reason! If you have an outdated kitchen in need of a makeover, don't be blue… just turn it blue!
Think navy blue would only work for traditional cabinet styles? Think again! These handle-less drawers, finished in a rich blue, look every inch the perfect design for a more contemporary space!
If an entirely blue kitchen doesn't appeal to you, just look at how great this teal and natural wood installation looks! Blue is such a natural color that it works well with any other!
We all know that gray is THE color for 2017, so how about a blue-gray kitchen? Cool, neutral but also somehow warm and calming, we are in love with this hue, even en masse!
This is a fantastic idea! If you aren't quite ready to commit to a fully navy kitchen, how about just installing a blue island unit? Talk about adding in some chic and classic contrast, this shaker-style design looks phenomenal.
This blue is bordering on being a little purple as well, which gives it such a dynamic look! Perfect for a kitchen that is super contemporary, it really adds a new facet of chic style.
Shaker cabinets, a checkerboard floor, white walls and leather handles? Well OF COURSE those cabinets need to be navy blue, as what else would work so well and look so classic? Gorgeous!
If you are thinking that you need a lot of storage in your kitchen and blue cabinets might not work well for that, here's the proof that it will! The large blocks of blue cabinets look spectacular and mean you could get away with plain white walls!
If your home has been decorated with colors from nature, why wouldn't you consider a sea blue kitchen? With white counters and a focus on function here, this kitchen looks so pretty and far more interesting than a plain white installation would have!
White and blue color schemes always have a tendency to look a little nautical and we are A-OK with that! We think that nothing works quite as well with stainless appliances as a bold navy blue and the chunky white worktop here is gorgeous!
We love the idea of traditional cabinets finished in a contemporary color, which is why this teal kitchen is ticking a lot of boxes for us! Understated in style, the color pops just enough to allow for dark walls and unfussy finishes! Divine!
