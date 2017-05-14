Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Dark Blue Kitchens: Our new obsession

press profile homify press profile homify
The Brixton Kitchen, NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Move aside white kitchens, as there is a new sheriff in town! We have been following modern trends and there is one that we can definitely get behind; dark blue kitchen cabinets! Kitchen planners must have noticed the serious uptake in navy and teal cabinets, but of you haven't observed the trend springing into life, come with us now, as we have a host of fantastic spaces to show you that will definitely convince you that they are fashionable for a reason! If you have an outdated kitchen in need of a makeover, don't be blue… just turn it blue!

1. Sleek styling.

Custom Wine Storage Unit STUDIO Z Kitchen Cabinetry,Furniture,Property,Bathroom cabinet,Tap,Building,Countertop,Dresser,Window,Azure
STUDIO Z

Custom Wine Storage Unit

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

Think navy blue would only work for traditional cabinet styles? Think again! These handle-less drawers, finished in a rich blue, look every inch the perfect design for a more contemporary space!

2. Two-tone temptation.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If an entirely blue kitchen doesn't appeal to you, just look at how great this teal and natural wood installation looks! Blue is such a natural color that it works well with any other!

3. Bordering on gray.

Simple and industrial kitchen vibe FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern kitchen Blue kitchen,custom,blue kitchen,beautiful tile,wall tiles,details,kitchen idea,kitchen cabinet
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

Simple and industrial kitchen vibe

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

We all know that gray is THE color for 2017, so how about a blue-gray kitchen? Cool, neutral but also somehow warm and calming, we are in love with this hue, even en masse!

4. Statement islands.

Blue & Grey shaker kitchen homify Modern kitchen
homify

Blue & Grey shaker kitchen

homify
homify
homify

This is a fantastic idea! If you aren't quite ready to commit to a fully navy kitchen, how about just installing a blue island unit? Talk about adding in some chic and classic contrast, this shaker-style design looks phenomenal.

5. Moody blues!

Deseo - Alta and Deda Deseo Modern kitchen
Deseo

Deseo – Alta and Deda

Deseo
Deseo
Deseo

This blue is bordering on being a little purple as well, which gives it such a dynamic look! Perfect for a kitchen that is super contemporary, it really adds a new facet of chic style.

6. The ultimate classic.

The Brixton Kitchen, NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen
NAKED Kitchens

The Brixton Kitchen

NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens

Shaker cabinets, a checkerboard floor, white walls and leather handles? Well OF COURSE those cabinets need to be navy blue, as what else would work so well and look so classic? Gorgeous!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Built-in blue!

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern kitchen Tiles Blue blue kitchen,walnut,herringbone tile,copper pendant,london kitchen,modern kitchen,east dulwich,london,curved ceiling
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd

East Dulwich 1

Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd

If you are thinking that you need a lot of storage in your kitchen and blue cabinets might not work well for that, here's the proof that it will! The large blocks of blue cabinets look spectacular and mean you could get away with plain white walls!

8. Sea blue for you?

CASA MP, Mutabile Arquitetura Mutabile Arquitetura Kitchen
Mutabile Arquitetura

Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura

If your home has been decorated with colors from nature, why wouldn't you consider a sea blue kitchen? With white counters and a focus on function here, this kitchen looks so pretty and far more interesting than a plain white installation would have!

9. Nautical but nice.

Yeni Nesil, Blue Home Blue Home KitchenBench tops Wood Blue
Blue Home

Blue Home
Blue Home
Blue Home

White and blue color schemes always have a tendency to look a little nautical and we are A-OK with that! We think that nothing works quite as well with stainless appliances as a bold navy blue and the chunky white worktop here is gorgeous!

10. Tradition with a twist.

Shabby Chic Design Kitchen Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Kitchen MDF Blue
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

Shabby Chic Design Kitchen

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

We love the idea of traditional cabinets finished in a contemporary color, which is why this teal kitchen is ticking a lot of boxes for us! Understated in style, the color pops just enough to allow for dark walls and unfussy finishes! Divine!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Home Decor: Find the Perfect Kitchen Colour Scheme.

7 prefab homes designed to soothe your allergies
Could you be tempted to install a navy blue kitchen now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks