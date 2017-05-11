3 Norwegian-style homes you'll want to build

If you're on the lookout for a different style of house to build, we might just have the perfect inspiration for you, right here! Norwegian homes are always stylish, usually feature a lot of wood and male a great connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, which is why we are going to show you some amazing examples today. Prepare to revel in the genius of the architects that created these beautiful, homey and sweet houses, as they are going to make you seriously consider a new-build project of your own, safe in the knowledge that you can customize as much as you want, to include the perfect number of bedrooms for your family. Don't say we didn't warn you!
Isn't this a gorgeous home? Designed to be spacious spacious, it offers stunning views of the garden from teh inside and actively contributes to the view from the outside! Thanks to the prefabricated construction method, this would be a terrifically reasonably-priced project to complete as well.
Here's another Bjarne style Norwegian home and wow, we are loving the boldness of the exterior color! Just look how different this incarnation looks from the first and yet the only real difference is the paint!
TheAxel Norwegian home has been designed to offer a more modern-traditional hybrid take on a classic family home. Priority has been given to maintaining a spacious and generous interior, as well as a large attic that is ripe for development later, if a growing family needs more space. We're not mad at this red hue either!
Here's another Axel home and we think you'll love the addition of a sweet little terrace!
Not a fan of bright colors? Then feel free to opt for a more classic style of Axel house! This brick and cream offering is divine!
Compact, gorgeous and undeniably Norwegian in style, the Bernd house is everything first-time buyers would want, in our opinion! The picture perfect cladding adds such a finished and neat look, but don't go thinking that bright red is your only option, as it is simply a commonplace choice in Norway!
So this cream version of the Bernd house definitely shows how adaptive this style of building can be!
