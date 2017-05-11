3 Norwegian-style homes you'll want to build

If you're on the lookout for a different style of house to build, we might just have the perfect inspiration for you, right here! Norwegian homes are always stylish, usually feature a lot of wood and male a great connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, which is why we are going to show you some amazing examples today. Prepare to revel in the genius of the architects that created these beautiful, homey and sweet houses, as they are going to make you seriously consider a new-build project of your own, safe in the knowledge that you can customize as much as you want, to include the perfect number of bedrooms for your family. Don't say we didn't warn you!