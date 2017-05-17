A bare shell of a house becomes a stone-cold beauty

It's all very well taking a look at finished homes, but what about seeing where they started? That's where the real inspiration comes from, which is why we're going to show you a cracking property that was taken from empty to outstanding! The architect that managed to totally turn around this home was not only inspired, but also gifted with a unique vision of what the property could become and the talent to bring that vision into being. You won't believe the staggering change here, so come with us now and enjoy!
in reality, this home looks generously sized, has decent gardens and certainly isn't the ugliest thing ever to grace the earth, but it IS literally just a shell of a house. It doesn't even have windows! Prepare to see what it became though!
Is this a house from the future? It looks so contemporary, stylish and, let's be honest, unrecognisable, right? The uninspiring rendered façade has gone and in it's place now stands this gorgeous glass and wood design that is unreal to look at!
Come inside the house and it is every bit as spacious as we thought it would be! The long proportions of this kitchen and dining space just work so well and the simple monochrome color scheme adds a gorgeously timeless look. It's the ceiling lights that we are really taken with here!
Stand at the other end of the dining space and you can really appreciate how chic and seemingly unstructured the kitchen is! We actually think it's a wonderful way to refer back to how simple and unenclosed the original property was.
We can't really think of the right words to describe this living room, as simply saying that it's gorgeous just doesn't cut it, does it? Large and filled with wonderfully opulent touches, there is such a rustic meets modern hybrid style here and that fireplace? AMAZING!
Now that we've seen the key areas, how about some extra details that you'll love? Don't worry, we won't talk for long, but these are some features you don't want to overlook…
