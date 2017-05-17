Your browser is out-of-date.

A bare shell of a house becomes a stone-cold beauty

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern houses
It's all very well taking a look at finished homes, but what about seeing where they started? That's where the real inspiration comes from, which is why we're going to show you a cracking property that was taken from empty to outstanding! The architect that managed to totally turn around this home was not only inspired, but also gifted with a unique vision of what the property could become and the talent to bring that vision into being. You won't believe the staggering change here, so come with us now and enjoy!

As it was!

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern houses
Gaus Architekten

in reality, this home looks generously sized, has decent gardens and certainly isn't the ugliest thing ever to grace the earth, but it IS literally just a shell of a house. It doesn't even have windows! Prepare to see what it became though!

Incredible innovation.

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern houses
Gaus Architekten

Is this a house from the future? It looks so contemporary, stylish and, let's be honest, unrecognisable, right? The uninspiring rendered façade has gone and in it's place now stands this gorgeous glass and wood design that is unreal to look at!

Wide open space.

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern kitchen
Gaus Architekten

Come inside the house and it is every bit as spacious as we thought it would be! The long proportions of this kitchen and dining space just work so well and the simple monochrome color scheme adds a gorgeously timeless look. It's the ceiling lights that we are really taken with here!

From another angle.

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern dining room
Gaus Architekten

Stand at the other end of the dining space and you can really appreciate how chic and seemingly unstructured the kitchen is! We actually think it's a wonderful way to refer back to how simple and unenclosed the original property was.

A luxurious living room.

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern living room
Gaus Architekten

We can't really think of the right words to describe this living room, as simply saying that it's gorgeous just doesn't cut it, does it? Large and filled with wonderfully opulent touches, there is such a rustic meets modern hybrid style here and that fireplace? AMAZING!

Now that we've seen the key areas, how about some extra details that you'll love? Don't worry, we won't talk for long, but these are some features you don't want to overlook…

A polished floor and light well makes even the corridors more exciting!

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Gaus Architekten

Adding in some cultural statues certainly lifted the space.

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Gaus Architekten

Amazing window styles keep every corner well lit.

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Gaus Architekten

Unusual storage cabinets make a statement AND add practicality.

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Walls
Gaus Architekten

A roof terrace? This house really does have it all!

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern terrace
Gaus Architekten

Warm and neutral styling has made this bathroom fashionable as well as functional.

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern bathroom
Gaus Architekten

Love the way the shower has been snuck into the corner!

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern bathroom
Gaus Architekten

How can even the stairs be super stylish? What dark magic is this?

Wohnhaus M1 in Bad Boll , Gaus Architekten Gaus Architekten Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Gaus Architekten

Are you shocked by the transformation of this home?

