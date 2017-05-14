7 prefab homes designed to soothe your allergies

Schwabenhaus relies on allergy-friendly technologies and environmentally compatible raw materials to construct its Biohaus homes – 7 of which you'll see below.

Creating a pleasant, pollen-free climate within your own four walls is particularly important – and at the same time a major challenge.

Thanks to controlled ventilation and pollen filters, allergy-prone residents of a Swabian house can breathe easy at any time of the year. In order to ensure an optimum indoor climate, the Schwabenhaus's prefabricated houses are equipped with a controlled aeration and ventilation system with heat recovery, which ensures continuous fresh air supply. Even without opening the windows, all the air in the house is recirculated every three hours.

www.schwabenhaus.de/biohaus.html