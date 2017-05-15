Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Steps Guide to Furnish Your Bathroom

Leigh Leigh
57125 House, MODO Architettura MODO Architettura Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Maximum comfort and aesthetically pleasing: the search for the winning formula for a perfect bathroom behind a painstaking care of all the elements that compose it, from health to furniture, from finishing to accessories. How to give life, then, to an environment that is both comfortable, beautiful and practical? A challenge but not an impossible task: in a few moves but with the right tips will be enough. Here are 7 essential steps for a perfect result.

Furniture suspended for maximum convenience.

homify BathroomSeating Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify

 The first key to success to create a bath 10 and praise is to choose the right furniture that combine functionality and aesthetics. In this sense, health and movable suspended satisfy both requirements thanks to their modern and linear appearance, ease of cleaning of surfaces and sustainable encumbrance.

Character coating.

Podgórze, Kraków, Odwzorowanie Odwzorowanie Eclectic style bathroom
Odwzorowanie

Odwzorowanie
Odwzorowanie
Odwzorowanie

 Floor coverings are another key player in the bath composition. Chosen properly, they are able to make considerable character to the room, especially when the furniture does not want to be pretentious. To give life to the room from the bathroom so perfect, it is essential Espying the most suitable tiles, considering depending on the style, whimsical and eclectic patterns, or stone and concrete effects, and so on.

Find a comfortable shower.

Cedarwood, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern bathroom
Tye Architects

Cedarwood

Tye Architects
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

 More and more relaxation tool and an element with a strong visual connotation, the shower can not be left to chance, indeed. Form box, size, scale, material and shape are all factors that have an impact not only on the bathroom aesthetic result, but also on its functionality and comfort that can guarantee. A comfortable shower, walk-in model from the one with sliding doors, then, will become your best ally.

A highlight: the washstand.

57125 House, MODO Architettura MODO Architettura Modern bathroom
MODO Architettura

MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura

In the interior-design more eclectic, the washbasin can be a fracture element that has different characteristics compared with the chosen style. As in the example, when we are dealing with a countertop washbasin, you can opt for a base with a strong visual impact, which acts then, designer detail.

Mirror and illumination.

Colleverde_minimal design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern bathroom
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

The choice of the mirror will then have to follow the unique needs of each of us and not just fall back on the more aesthetically pleasing pattern. Tondo square or rectangular, it is important that accompany each daily gesture with extreme practicality. Accomplice, even lighting, the LED profiles or modern recessed spotlights illuminate a small wall that they know adding a touch of style.

Choose taps wisely.

MARMO, iB Rubinetterie iB Rubinetterie BathroomFittings Marble
iB Rubinetterie

iB Rubinetterie
iB Rubinetterie
iB Rubinetterie

Element often underestimated: the taps. Avail matching taps and shower heads but especially performing and increasingly acts to save water, can ensure the great success of their bathroom.

Winning accessories to complete the look.

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist style bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

As in all the rooms of the house, even in the bathroom accessories are doing their part. Baskets for linen, perfumes, vases with flowers, candles, carpet and sink set ad hoc complete even the simplest of environments ensuring a friendly atmosphere and charm.

Dark Blue Kitchens: Our new obsession

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks