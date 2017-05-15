7 Steps Guide to Furnish Your Bathroom

Maximum comfort and aesthetically pleasing: the search for the winning formula for a perfect bathroom behind a painstaking care of all the elements that compose it, from health to furniture, from finishing to accessories. How to give life, then, to an environment that is both comfortable, beautiful and practical? A challenge but not an impossible task: in a few moves but with the right tips will be enough. Here are 7 essential steps for a perfect result.
The first key to success to create a bath 10 and praise is to choose the right furniture that combine functionality and aesthetics. In this sense, health and movable suspended satisfy both requirements thanks to their modern and linear appearance, ease of cleaning of surfaces and sustainable encumbrance.
Floor coverings are another key player in the bath composition. Chosen properly, they are able to make considerable character to the room, especially when the furniture does not want to be pretentious. To give life to the room from the bathroom so perfect, it is essential Espying the most suitable tiles, considering depending on the style, whimsical and eclectic patterns, or stone and concrete effects, and so on.
More and more relaxation tool and an element with a strong visual connotation, the shower can not be left to chance, indeed. Form box, size, scale, material and shape are all factors that have an impact not only on the bathroom aesthetic result, but also on its functionality and comfort that can guarantee. A comfortable shower, walk-in model from the one with sliding doors, then, will become your best ally.
In the interior-design more eclectic, the washbasin can be a fracture element that has different characteristics compared with the chosen style. As in the example, when we are dealing with a countertop washbasin, you can opt for a base with a strong visual impact, which acts then, designer detail.
The choice of the mirror will then have to follow the unique needs of each of us and not just fall back on the more aesthetically pleasing pattern. Tondo square or rectangular, it is important that accompany each daily gesture with extreme practicality. Accomplice, even lighting, the LED profiles or modern recessed spotlights illuminate a small wall that they know adding a touch of style.
Element often underestimated: the taps. Avail matching taps and shower heads but especially performing and increasingly acts to save water, can ensure the great success of their bathroom.
As in all the rooms of the house, even in the bathroom accessories are doing their part. Baskets for linen, perfumes, vases with flowers, candles, carpet and sink set ad hoc complete even the simplest of environments ensuring a friendly atmosphere and charm.