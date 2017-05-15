Your browser is out-of-date.

14 Practical Tips to Keep Your Home Organized at All Time

Leigh Leigh
Keeping the house clean and in order can require a lot of time. And if there is anything we know about the modern world, it's that time is limited! 

This is why today on homify, we have put together miraculous recipes for cleaning the house and keeping it tidy and organized. These require little effort or time, but can end up saving your home for looking chaotic and messy. 

Remember the more clean your home is, the more beautiful it will look!

1. Products for each environment

It can be overwhelming to think of cleaning the house all at once. Rather group together specific cleaning products and materials for the different rooms of the house. For example, you can have products for cleaning the floors in the bathroom, items for shining the counters in the kitchen and cloths for wiping the glasses. If the products and materials are grouped accordingly, it will be easier to focus on cleaning one room at a time.

2. Don't put it off until tomorrow

If you have 10 minutes to load the dishwasher or hang up the laundry, do it right away. Delaying it or putting it off until tomorrow will just mean you'll have double the amount of work tomorrow!

3. Put a load in

Put a washing load in when ever you have the time to. You'll constantly feel like you have clean clothes. 

4. Get rid of the unnecessary

Don't know where to start? Eliminate anything that isn't necessary in your home. Do a spring clean, throwing out everything that you no longer need. 

Less clutter means less mess!

5. Clean all your screens

Just do this a couple of times a week. Wipe down the computer screens and televisions regularly for a sparkling environment. 

6. Clean up after you cook

Not many of us have the energy to clean up after cooking. However the kitchen looks very messy if dishes and pots start to accumulate. Keep your counters clean and tidy and wash the dishes as and when you use them. You'll be grateful tomorrow!

7. Make your bed as soon as you wake up

This is a piece of advice you've probably heard a thousand times, but it is a must! Making the bed as soon as you wake up will keep your room looking beautiful and tidy throughout the day. It's also a good idea to open the windows and allow fresh air to flow into the sleeping space.

8. Empty the dishwasher, don't delay!

Don't leave it until later. Empty the dishwasher and pack away the plates, dishes and cutlery.

9. White fabrics

Choosing white linen, curtains or fabrics can keep our house looking far more neat and tidy. Clean, white tones just make a home seem that much brighter and more refreshing.

10. A few drops of lavendar

If you need to clean the carpets with a vacuum cleaner, start by adding a drop of lavender to the vaporizer. This will make the environment fresh and fragrant.

11. Never leave a room empty-handed.

This is another trick when it comes to maintaining order and cleanliness. Before leaving a room, make sure you carry something back. A glass, a plate, whatever it is, don't leave the room empty-handed. This is the most ideal way to keep the house clean!

12. Wear slippers

This may not be the most fashionable option, but it will help to keep the floor clean!

13. Sacrifice 15 minutes a day

To avoid disastrous situations that require exceptional cleaning, rather spend 15 minutes a day cleaning. A little bit everyday goes a very long way!

14. Find solutions online

Sometimes all you need is to spend some time researching more cleaning tips! You're at the right place. 

Have a look at this article: How to clean your home properly.

