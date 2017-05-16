Your browser is out-of-date.

21 comely colour combinations for your home

Leigh Leigh
Projekt mieszkania w stylu glamour, Katarzyna Wnęk Katarzyna Wnęk Modern bathroom Red
A lot of houses have white walls. But don't you find them too boring?

Don't worry, sometimes we on homify do too!

This is why today, we have put together combinations of colours in the home, showing you just how much fun you can have with the walls of your homes. From dark and subtly mysterious to delicately bright and lively, these ideas will provide you with the inspiration that you need to enhance your walls.

1. Fir green

Dark Moody Living Space Gracious Luxury Interiors Living room Green
Gracious Luxury Interiors

Dark Moody Living Space

Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors

Don't be afraid of dark tones. Here we can see how they can bring elegance and comfort to an environment.

2. Grey and purple

Fleur -Variation- Wallpaper La Aurelia Walls & flooringWallpaper Purple/Violet
La Aurelia

Fleur -Variation- Wallpaper

La Aurelia
La Aurelia
La Aurelia

If dark is a little too depressing for you, go for a combination of tones like we see here! The floral patterns and purple colours make for a soothing and elegant look and feel.

3. Blue grey

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Tropical style dining room
Aileen Martinia interior design – Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design – Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

Blue grey is the perfect shade for those looking to add a bit of colour to the walls, but don't want to go for an option that is too bright. This is fresh, subtle and timeless.

4. Gilded

Edwardian dining room Style Within Rustic style dining room
Style Within

Edwardian dining room

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Gold tones radiate positive energy. Use them wisely!

5. Taupe

Contemporary Interior for an apartment, Sofia Inspiria Interiors Scandinavian style bedroom
Inspiria Interiors

Contemporary Interior for an apartment, Sofia

Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

Taupe is a mixture of grey and brown, which doesn't seem very exciting at first glance. However, once used on the walls, it can be incredibly noble and aesthetically appealing.

6. Dark blue

Dining Room Grey Soft Furnishings Eclectic style dining room
Grey Soft Furnishings

Dining Room

Grey Soft Furnishings
Grey Soft Furnishings
Grey Soft Furnishings

Dark blue walls create elegance and sophistication in any atmosphere. They also have a calming effect, which provides serenity and leaves us feeling rested.

7. Lawn green

Sala comedor. Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos Eclectic style dining room
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos

Sala comedor.

Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos

Fans of bright colours can use lawn green to emphasize the walls. This shade works surprisingly well with other colours, styles and materials.

Doesn't it make for a fabulous dining room?

8. Strawberry red

Dining Room Fisher ID Dining room
Fisher ID

Dining Room

Fisher ID
Fisher ID
Fisher ID

A fan of colours? Aim for vibrant red!

9. Dark grey

dark bathroom Human Voice Architects Modern bathroom
Human Voice Architects

dark bathroom

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Become mysterious with shades of dark grey in the bathroom.

10. Eggplant

Architects' Finest, SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE Study/office Red
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

This purple, velvety tone brings a little something special to any room.

11. Green grey

Corridor Polygon arch&des Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Green
Polygon arch&amp;des

Corridor

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

An alternative to grass green, this colour is slightly more smoky. It is neutral enough to remain discreet but it adds a splash of personality.

12. Rose

Higienópolis, Pereira Reade Interiores Pereira Reade Interiores Study/office
Pereira Reade Interiores

Pereira Reade Interiores
Pereira Reade Interiores
Pereira Reade Interiores

Pink is not just for a girl's bedroom. Use this soft tone for a modern environment that oozes sophistication.

13. Mint

Die neue Moderne, SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE Study/office
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

Mint green is the colour for those who love freshness, fun and personality. Use it with white for a dramatic result.

14. Concrete and metallic grey

Kitchen Oui3 International Limited Modern living room
Oui3 International Limited

Kitchen

Oui3 International Limited
Oui3 International Limited
Oui3 International Limited

Grey is just as popular for the walls as white. Pair with concrete or metal for a futuristic look and feel.

15. Tomato red

Projekt mieszkania w stylu glamour, Katarzyna Wnęk Katarzyna Wnęk Modern bathroom Red
Katarzyna Wnęk

Katarzyna Wnęk
Katarzyna Wnęk
Katarzyna Wnęk

This intense red colour is very special! Choose it for rooms that need a splash of personality like the bathroom.

16. Sun yellow

Tęczowe M5, Kraupe Studio Kraupe Studio Industrial style bedroom
Kraupe Studio

Kraupe Studio
Kraupe Studio
Kraupe Studio

This colour makes for a very positive and cheerful environment. How could you not be in a good mood in this room?

17. Jade green

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

There is nothing wrong with being jaded!

18. Mauve

Интерьер в белом, NDubchenko NDubchenko Living room
NDubchenko

NDubchenko
NDubchenko
NDubchenko

For a soft yet sophisticated result.

19. 50 shades of green

tile facade brandt+simon architekten Modern houses Ceramic Green
brandt+simon architekten

tile facade

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

Who says that your exterior walls should be a neutral colour? Here we can see how the different shades of green combine to create quite an impressive look and feel.

20. Turquoise shades

Big Blue Pixers Modern bathroom
Pixers

Big Blue

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Turquoise sades creates a very sweet and elegant look and feel.

21. Nude

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

For those who prefer a more discreet look and feel, this is the ideal backdrop for furniture and accessories!

Also have a look at these 15 stone walls perfect for your home (and easy to copy!) for a touch of inspiration.

Which colour would you choose for your walls?

