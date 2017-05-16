21 comely colour combinations for your home

A lot of houses have white walls. But don't you find them too boring?
Don't worry, sometimes we on homify do too!
This is why today, we have put together combinations of colours in the home, showing you just how much fun you can have with the walls of your homes. From dark and subtly mysterious to delicately bright and lively, these ideas will provide you with the inspiration that you need to enhance your walls.
Don't be afraid of dark tones. Here we can see how they can bring elegance and comfort to an environment.
If dark is a little too depressing for you, go for a combination of tones like we see here! The floral patterns and purple colours make for a soothing and elegant look and feel.
Blue grey is the perfect shade for those looking to add a bit of colour to the walls, but don't want to go for an option that is too bright. This is fresh, subtle and timeless.
Gold tones radiate positive energy. Use them wisely!
Taupe is a mixture of grey and brown, which doesn't seem very exciting at first glance. However, once used on the walls, it can be incredibly noble and aesthetically appealing.
Dark blue walls create elegance and sophistication in any atmosphere. They also have a calming effect, which provides serenity and leaves us feeling rested.
Fans of bright colours can use lawn green to emphasize the walls. This shade works surprisingly well with other colours, styles and materials.
Doesn't it make for a fabulous dining room?
Become mysterious with shades of dark grey in the bathroom.
This purple, velvety tone brings a little something special to any room.
An alternative to grass green, this colour is slightly more smoky. It is neutral enough to remain discreet but it adds a splash of personality.
Pink is not just for a girl's bedroom. Use this soft tone for a modern environment that oozes sophistication.
Mint green is the colour for those who love freshness, fun and personality. Use it with white for a dramatic result.
Grey is just as popular for the walls as white. Pair with concrete or metal for a futuristic look and feel.
This intense red colour is very special! Choose it for rooms that need a splash of personality like the bathroom.
This colour makes for a very positive and cheerful environment. How could you not be in a good mood in this room?
For a soft yet sophisticated result.
Who says that your exterior walls should be a neutral colour? Here we can see how the different shades of green combine to create quite an impressive look and feel.
Turquoise sades creates a very sweet and elegant look and feel.
For those who prefer a more discreet look and feel, this is the ideal backdrop for furniture and accessories!
