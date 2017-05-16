Your browser is out-of-date.

10 affordable houses you have to see!

Leigh Leigh
Musterhaus "freelance", smartshack smartshack Minimalist house
The homes that we have put together for you today are all simple and low cost yet functional and savvy. You won't believe how stunning a cost-effective home can be!

This is why today on homify, we want you to explore every single one of these designs and be inspired. It is possible to achieve your dream home on a budget.

What's more is that these projects are all designed by some of the top architects from around the world. We will learn some techniques, tips and tricks from the best today!

1. Small but functional

Коттедж на 70 кв.м. в современном стиле, hq-design hq-design
This is a house for everyone! With good planning, a beautiful design and a modern style, HQ Design have put together this 753 square foot home. The interior opens up onto the exterior, with a stunning neutral facade.

2. House by the sea

AUQ, Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte Modern houses
This project features a minimalist aesthetic with smooth lines and light strokes. Excellent infrastructure at a reasonable price!

3. Russian fairytale

homify Modern houses
This interesting project is worth a look for those who prefer a practical and convenient solution to architecture. This is a traditional home that is bound to turn heads.

4. Polish comfort

TUKANA, D C K D C K
This unique home features a narrow bottom floor and an elongated upper level. Located outside of town, this home is designed to work in harmony with nature. It is also a beautiful combination of comfort and luxury.

5. The ranch-style home

homify
This one-storey home is practical, concise, spacious and modern. It also features more than enough living space!

6. Cost-effective

PROJEKT DOMU KORNEL VI (z wiatą) ENERGO , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
This house is a dream for those who love modern design. It's fashionable interior finish works in harmony with its spacious terrace and garden area. 

It is only 990 square feet, but it has everything that a family could possibly need.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. 947 square feet of comfort

PROJEKT DOMU Ralf G1 – nowoczesny i energooszczędny dom do 100 m², Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
This image reveals to us a spacious terrace, which opens up from the living room of the home. The upper windows allow natural light to flow into the bedrooms upstairs. 

This is a home that makes the most of natural light, which is a cost-cutter.

Have a look at tips for bathing your home in natural light.

8. Stylish and compact

PROJEKT DOMU LOGAN G1 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
This stylish facade includes windows that allow for panoramic views of the garden and terrace. Sliding doors create a seamless transition between interior and exterior spaces. 

Don't you love the combination of smooth white plastered walls and light wooden cladding?

9. The cheapest option

Musterhaus "freelance", smartshack smartshack Minimalist house
This house is not only beautiful and stylish, but it is very chic too! 

This home is made up of 538 square feet and features all of the modern technology of a 21st century house. It is comfortable and practical too! 

10. Combination of materials

PROJEKT DOMU LIV 3 G2 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
This types of architecture features a combination of decorative wooden panels, grey roof tiles and white walls. They work together flawlessly!

Also have a look at these 10 cheap but fabulous kitchens.

Which affordable house is your favorite?

