11 houses that are perfect for a family

It is not easy to design a house that fully meets the needs of all of the family members. Fortunately, our experienced architects know how to create impeccably aesthetically beautiful homes that are functional too!
This is why today at homify we have put together 11 carefully selected family homes. We hope that this will provide you with the perfect inspiration needed to create your own beautiful family home.
Enjoy exploring!
When you think about the construction of your home, make sure to include a balcony if possible. This will allow you to open your home up onto an outdoor space, with panoramic views of the surrounds.
Wood is a material that will never go out of fashion. You can also use it to create a very memorable piece of architecture.
Here we can see how a wooden house emanates warmth and positive energy!
For this home, the designers have used modern glazing throughout. This allows natural light to flow into the home, creating a light and bright space. It also means less money spent on artificial heat!
If you dream of an elegant house that look more and more beautiful with time, then this is the perfect option. The shades of beige are classic and timeless while brick works in harmony with any style.
This look and feel also works for both the interior and exterior spaces, ensuring that the home looks stylish for many years to come.
This house is designed to impress!
The designers have created an oasis of peace that allows for pure relaxation after a hard day at work.
The home also works in harmony with the green garden. The outdoors are just as important as the indoors.
It is widely accepted that white and wood is a fabulous combination for all elegant houses. Here we can see just how cozy and attractive they can look. This is truly a timeless combination.
If you want to have a very original home, introduce some custom solutions. One of them is natural stone. This will refresh your home with a stunning raw element.
Do you like a minimalist look and feel? Then why not create an original family home with four, white walls. This colour is very stylish and refreshing!
Creating a home is not just about the interior spaces. It can also be about the exterior spaces too!
Invest in a spacious terrace, extending your living area to the outdoors. You'll use this space far more than you expect…
Sometimes our families grow over the years and we need a little more space than we had before. Why not consider a home extension?
This property is very romantic! The architects have opted for a dark brown hue, which makes this building look like a sweet chocolate bar.
White elements are a perfect complement to the whole project. Have you every seen something so unique?
