Country chic style in 8 kitchens

Leigh Leigh
Hofhaus 1890, Lichters Living Lichters Living Kitchen
With the classic charm that comes with old country houses country-chic also has a place in more contemporary homes. This romantic design can work in harmony with small and large designs!

In the kitchen, this design can have the most incredible effect. 

Today, we have put together 8 kitchen designs that are sure to bring a pleasant and refreshing look and feel to the home.

Shall we take a look?

1. The country kitchen that is oh-so-modern

The Leicestershire Kitchen in the Woods by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The Leicestershire Kitchen in the Woods by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

In this country-chic kitchen, we can see how modernity plays a role. The touch of copper, use of wood and the abundance of plants work in harmony with the lacquered and polished finishes.

The interior design is one that packs a punch!

2. Romantic pastels

homify Kitchen MDF White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pastel colours suit any country kitchen. In this example we can see how the pastel tones create a candy-coloured palette. 

The furniture perfectly suits this look and feel, creating a very sweet and appealing overall look and feel.

3. A pleasant mix

Casa di Campagna, UAU un'architettura unica UAU un'architettura unica Kitchen
UAU un&#39;architettura unica

UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

Wood, wrought iron, industrial lamps and a handful of pottery – this beautiful country-chic kitchen presents a nice mixture of materials. This grabs the attention at first glance.

4. Focus on the island

Urban country, FABRI FABRI Kitchen Blue
FABRI

FABRI
FABRI
FABRI

The kitchen island steals the show in a country-chic kitchen. It's functional too!

A kitchen island can work as a surface for cooking and preparing food as well as a table for enjoying a meal. It also can work as a storage unit for cutlery, crockery and books.

Look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration.

5. Coordinate 360 degrees

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

This shabby chic design features light and dusty colours, decorative lines and a feminine touch. 

So what sets it apart? The impeccable matching of furniture and accessories!

6. Country chic and scandinavian

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Kitchen
SegmentoPonto4

SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

This kitchen features a balance of country and Scandinavian design, resulting in a next-generation kitchen. It is hospitable and warm, yet modern and trendy.

7. Contemporary effects

Hofhaus 1890, Lichters Living Lichters Living Kitchen
Lichters Living

Lichters Living
Lichters Living
Lichters Living

Tradition and modernity work side by side in this country kitchen. The contemporary additions make for a very stylish kitchen. Don't you love the lighting, which illuminates the details throughout this space?

8. Compact and stylish

Laura Ashley Range, Hehku Hehku Kitchen
Hehku

Laura Ashley Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

Blue and white are simply flawless in this design, creating a light and airy atmosphere that is delicate and well-structured. The compact kitchenette is the protagonist of the space.

Also have a look at this article: How can you make your small kitchen more beautiful?

Which kitchen is your favorite country-style?

