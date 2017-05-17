Country chic style in 8 kitchens

With the classic charm that comes with old country houses country-chic also has a place in more contemporary homes. This romantic design can work in harmony with small and large designs!
In the kitchen, this design can have the most incredible effect.
Today, we have put together 8 kitchen designs that are sure to bring a pleasant and refreshing look and feel to the home.
Shall we take a look?
In this country-chic kitchen, we can see how modernity plays a role. The touch of copper, use of wood and the abundance of plants work in harmony with the lacquered and polished finishes.
The interior design is one that packs a punch!
Pastel colours suit any country kitchen. In this example we can see how the pastel tones create a candy-coloured palette.
The furniture perfectly suits this look and feel, creating a very sweet and appealing overall look and feel.
Wood, wrought iron, industrial lamps and a handful of pottery – this beautiful country-chic kitchen presents a nice mixture of materials. This grabs the attention at first glance.
The kitchen island steals the show in a country-chic kitchen. It's functional too!
A kitchen island can work as a surface for cooking and preparing food as well as a table for enjoying a meal. It also can work as a storage unit for cutlery, crockery and books.
Look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration.
This shabby chic design features light and dusty colours, decorative lines and a feminine touch.
So what sets it apart? The impeccable matching of furniture and accessories!
This kitchen features a balance of country and Scandinavian design, resulting in a next-generation kitchen. It is hospitable and warm, yet modern and trendy.
Tradition and modernity work side by side in this country kitchen. The contemporary additions make for a very stylish kitchen. Don't you love the lighting, which illuminates the details throughout this space?
Blue and white are simply flawless in this design, creating a light and airy atmosphere that is delicate and well-structured. The compact kitchenette is the protagonist of the space.
Also have a look at this article: How can you make your small kitchen more beautiful?