10 dining rooms that are small but delicious

Leigh Leigh
The world and the apples., 3M LAB 3M LAB Rustic style dining room
We never miss an opportunity to stress how important it is to go to great lengths to create a cozy and pleasant ambiance in the home.

Today, we are going to focus on the dining room! We will see how you can optimize space in this environment and ensure fluidity between living spaces.

From classic styles to modern concepts, we will explore the different colours and designs that you can have for this environment. You won't believe how intriguing and romantic this space can be.

So today, follow us as we discover 10 small but beautiful dining rooms that should be admired and copied.

1. Simple and modern

Oliphant Street, Queen's Park , Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Rustic style dining room
Grand Design London Ltd

Oliphant Street, Queen's Park

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Let's start with a wonderful open-plan living area, where the dining room is the protagonist of the space. It consists of a white table and chairs, with simple and ultra modern lines.

2. Industrial

Casa vacanze Principe Amedeo, Progetti e caffè Progetti e caffè Dining roomAccessories & decoration Yellow
Progetti e caffè

Progetti e caffè
Progetti e caffè
Progetti e caffè

This dining room is unconventional and strong, creating a very contemporary and stylish home. It features recovered wood, metal elements, chairs and stools in stained iron as well as funky ceiling lamps.

This is a winning formula!

3. Rustic

Dining room homify Rustic style dining room Wood
homify

Dining room

homify
homify
homify

For those who love to feel pampered, even in the dining room, here is a small but delightfully rustic space. The exposed wall works in harmony with solid wooden furniture, geometric lines and an upholstered bench.

The decor has been carefully chosen to enhance the environment.

4. Scandinavian

BASILICA, Studio Fabio Fantolino Studio Fabio Fantolino Modern dining room
Studio Fabio Fantolino

Studio Fabio Fantolino
Studio Fabio Fantolino
Studio Fabio Fantolino

Bright and simple, this dining room creates envy even among those who have large homes and dining rooms!

The light wooden surfaces work in harmony with the iconic accessories, making for a pleasant space. 

5. An eclectic explosion

The world and the apples., 3M LAB 3M LAB Rustic style dining room
3M LAB

3M LAB
3M LAB
3M LAB

From the chairs painted in different shades to the vibrant purple table to the geographical wallpaper, this dining room is an eclectic explosion.

6. Shabby chic

Timeless Country - Primavera Verano 2016, Laura Ashley Decoración Laura Ashley Decoración Rustic style dining room
Laura Ashley Decoración

Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración

This dining room features vintage furniture, pickled wood and a mild and trendy colour scheme. While the room is small, it is shabby chic! This is the ideal room for hosting lunches and dinners!

7. Total white

Casa Giano, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern dining room
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

By opting for a completely white look and feel, this is a great excuse to visually amplify the spaces.

Here we can see a concrete example, where a pleasant dining room dominates with white.

The emerald green chandelier adds a splash of colour!

8. Current and elegant

Dining area Temza design and build Modern dining room
Temza design and build

Dining area

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

The transparent glass shines with the silver decorative details, while the sumptuous curtains and refined leather seats enhance the room and add a fashionable and elegant look and feel.

9. Romantic

Kitchen Zinc dining table homify Dining roomTables Aluminium/Zinc kitchen,table,dining,family,wooden,zinc frame,zinc border
homify

Kitchen Zinc dining table

homify
homify
homify

Pastel tones and light wood work with the fireplace to create a very warm and cozy environment. It also features eco-friendly accessories, with a natural and refreshing look and feel.

Have you ever seen something so romantic?

10. Classic and contemporary

Whitehall Park Residential SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Dining roomTables Marble parquet flooring,wood flooring,dining table,dining chair,marble
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd

Whitehall Park Residential

SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd
SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd

Here we come across a functional space that merges classic and contemporary styles. This creates an apt and intriguing mix.

Also have a look at these 13 rustic dining rooms that naturally delight.

Are you convinced that you can create a cozy dining room?

