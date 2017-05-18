10 dining rooms that are small but delicious

We never miss an opportunity to stress how important it is to go to great lengths to create a cozy and pleasant ambiance in the home.
Today, we are going to focus on the dining room! We will see how you can optimize space in this environment and ensure fluidity between living spaces.
From classic styles to modern concepts, we will explore the different colours and designs that you can have for this environment. You won't believe how intriguing and romantic this space can be.
So today, follow us as we discover 10 small but beautiful dining rooms that should be admired and copied.
Let's start with a wonderful open-plan living area, where the dining room is the protagonist of the space. It consists of a white table and chairs, with simple and ultra modern lines.
This dining room is unconventional and strong, creating a very contemporary and stylish home. It features recovered wood, metal elements, chairs and stools in stained iron as well as funky ceiling lamps.
This is a winning formula!
For those who love to feel pampered, even in the dining room, here is a small but delightfully rustic space. The exposed wall works in harmony with solid wooden furniture, geometric lines and an upholstered bench.
The decor has been carefully chosen to enhance the environment.
Bright and simple, this dining room creates envy even among those who have large homes and dining rooms!
The light wooden surfaces work in harmony with the iconic accessories, making for a pleasant space.
From the chairs painted in different shades to the vibrant purple table to the geographical wallpaper, this dining room is an eclectic explosion.
This dining room features vintage furniture, pickled wood and a mild and trendy colour scheme. While the room is small, it is shabby chic! This is the ideal room for hosting lunches and dinners!
By opting for a completely white look and feel, this is a great excuse to visually amplify the spaces.
Here we can see a concrete example, where a pleasant dining room dominates with white.
The emerald green chandelier adds a splash of colour!
The transparent glass shines with the silver decorative details, while the sumptuous curtains and refined leather seats enhance the room and add a fashionable and elegant look and feel.
Pastel tones and light wood work with the fireplace to create a very warm and cozy environment. It also features eco-friendly accessories, with a natural and refreshing look and feel.
Have you ever seen something so romantic?
Here we come across a functional space that merges classic and contemporary styles. This creates an apt and intriguing mix.
