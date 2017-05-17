Your browser is out-of-date.

16 amazing dining rooms to steal some style tips from

House 141, Andrew Wallace Architects Andrew Wallace Architects Minimalist dining room
Dining rooms should be so easy to design, as all they need is a table, a few chairs and some great lighting, but in reality, it can be such a headache to get exactly the right ambience! With that in mind, we took a look at how professional interior designers have been going about the task and have found some utterly delicious spaces that will definitely inspire you to get a little more creative with your eating area. The only problem is, you might need more than one dining room, to carry out all of your favorite ideas!

1. A traditional farmhouse dining table will always look cozy and right in a large kitchen! Don't be afraid to add some mismatched chairs too.

2. Contemporary furniture will always look great in front of a bold wall design! This industrial meets modern space is heavenly!

3. Shabby chic makes for such a fabulous family dining room! It's all about those floral furnishings and imperfect paint finishes!

4. A simple wooden table, as part of a wider kitchen, with some cool retro chairs makes for such a funky dining space! Perfect for families!

5. A splash of color and some heritage wood will always look striking and amazing together!

6. Did you ever think that office chairs could actually work as dining ones? Well they can! Look at this super cool space!

7. Gray and neon tones are the very best of friends and this charming little dining area proves that with a bit of color, you don't need to have a huge table!

8. Drawing the wall hues into the dining furniture design is a great way to get some cohesion and an opulent feel.

9. A glass tabletop makes for such a contemporary and chic vibe in a dining room! The reflective nature really highlights other lovely touches in the room too!

10. This example proves just how key statement lighting is to a dining space! Plain furniture just comes alive under some pendulums!

11. Chrome? Purple? Glass? WHY NOT? Rich, different and eye-catching, we love the boldness of this dining area and think you should be just as personal with your own!

12. Matching your dining table to the wider styling of the room will always create a natural and calm look. The retro vibe here is so charming, especially with the chairs!

13. How about actually making more of the connection between your kitchen and dining room? This neon-lit serving hatch has us feeling SO jealous!

14. Try to accommodate for more than just your family in your dining area, as that will open up the possibility for fun dinner parties. Large furniture is the key for social promise!

15. If you like the minimalist look, how about embracing a white and chrome dining furniture vibe? Cool and contemporary, it will look stylish forever!

16.TUB CHAIRS! If you take nothing away from this article, at least consider tub chairs for your dining table as they are SO comfy and look brilliant in bright colors!

For more dining room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Dining room decor: 8 mistakes to avoid.

Which of these tips can you see yourself putting into practice in your home?

