16 amazing dining rooms to steal some style tips from

Dining rooms should be so easy to design, as all they need is a table, a few chairs and some great lighting, but in reality, it can be such a headache to get exactly the right ambience! With that in mind, we took a look at how professional interior designers have been going about the task and have found some utterly delicious spaces that will definitely inspire you to get a little more creative with your eating area. The only problem is, you might need more than one dining room, to carry out all of your favorite ideas!