This dynamic modern home will delight you

Today we are going to explore 10 fabulous photographs of a dynamic modern home in its planning phase.
Designed by architects MG PROJEKT PROJEKTY DOMÓW, this luxurious home is designed for a family of between four to seven people. Located in the suburbs, it is both convenient and comfortable, combining contemporary design and functional solutions.
The exterior and interior spaces emphasize status and good taste. The front of the house is decorated with a two-storey stone wall and a wide door that leads to the glazed atrium, entrance hall and living room. These spaces feature beautiful high windows overlooking the garden.
The home also features a large garage and covered parking spaces. The garden connects to the home thanks to spacious terraces and balconies.
Exploring the interior spaces, you'll see how there is an open plan design with flawlessly designed rooms. The ground floor also features an office for working from home!
This spacious home is truly elegant!
Shall we take a look?
Double-storey and spacious, here we get a clear view of the entrance and covered parking space. The volume and size is apparent.
There is a flawless connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
Here we can really get a sense of what the home will look liked. Don't you love the elegant white and grey tones?
With a swimming pool, outdoor furniture and plenty of terrace space, the indoor living space extends to the outdoors.
Can you believe how similar this image is to the previous one? In real life the home is just as beautiful as the drawings!
In real life, we can also see how the stone facade enhances the exterior look and feel, introducing texture and tone to the environment.
The open plan design makes for a very spacious and attractive look and feel.
With high quality functional elements, touches of artwork and neutral tones throughout, this interior is very elegant and sophisticated.
Natural light streams in through the large glass windows and doors, illuminating the interior environment. Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
Wood is always a great material for interior spaces, adding warmth and charm to the environment.
