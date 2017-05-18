This dynamic modern home will delight you

Today we are going to explore 10 fabulous photographs of a dynamic modern home in its planning phase.

Designed by architects MG PROJEKT PROJEKTY DOMÓW, this luxurious home is designed for a family of between four to seven people. Located in the suburbs, it is both convenient and comfortable, combining contemporary design and functional solutions.

The exterior and interior spaces emphasize status and good taste. The front of the house is decorated with a two-storey stone wall and a wide door that leads to the glazed atrium, entrance hall and living room. These spaces feature beautiful high windows overlooking the garden.

The home also features a large garage and covered parking spaces. The garden connects to the home thanks to spacious terraces and balconies.

Exploring the interior spaces, you'll see how there is an open plan design with flawlessly designed rooms. The ground floor also features an office for working from home!

This spacious home is truly elegant!

Shall we take a look?