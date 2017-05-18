10 cute and cozy detached homes

Let's just get it out there and not be embarrassed by the fact that some of us simply don't want neighbours. There, we said it and what a relief to get it out of our systems! It's not that having neighbours is a bad thing per se; it's more that a detached home really feels like more of its own realm and today, we are going to tempt you to turn your back on connected properties, by showing you some beautiful standalone homes! The architects that created these lovely homes knew exactly how to garner that safe, secure and comfortable vibe, so come with us now and see if you might be tempted to be a little more detached yourself! Don't forget that detached homes tend to also have far more private gardens too, which could be a good excuse for splashing out on that hit tub or pool that you've always wanted!