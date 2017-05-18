Your browser is out-of-date.

10 cute and cozy detached homes

press profile homify press profile homify
Neubau Einfamilienhais mit Atlier am Hofnerbach, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Modern houses
Let's just get it out there and not be embarrassed by the fact that some of us simply don't want neighbours. There, we said it and what a relief to get it out of our systems! It's not that having neighbours is a bad thing per se; it's more that a detached home really feels like more of its own realm and today, we are going to tempt you to turn your back on connected properties, by showing you some beautiful standalone homes! The architects that created these lovely homes knew exactly how to garner that safe, secure and comfortable vibe, so come with us now and see if you might be tempted to be a little more detached yourself! Don't forget that detached homes tend to also have far more private gardens too, which could be a good excuse for splashing out on that hit tub or pool that you've always wanted!

1. Compact, neat and wonderfully modern in terms of façade colors, what's not to love about this gorgeous little detached stronghold?

Neubau Einfamilienhais mit Atlier am Hofnerbach, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Modern houses
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

2. let's be honest; there aren't many houses that could butt up to this one and not get overshadowed! Amazing angles and chic wood cladding make this such a covetable house!

Schuurwoning, Bongers Architecten Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten

Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten

3. So fantastically simple, this detached cabin home certainly allows for a deeper connection to nature, without the hassle of being overlooked by neighbours!

Casa Natura Blu 111, Casas Natura Casas Natura Modern houses
Casas Natura

Casas Natura
Casas Natura
Casas Natura

4. This charming white box home design is such a stoic and classic build that it would have been a shame to not have it standing on its own! How nice for those windows to not be overlooked either!

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

5. The undeniably contemporary design of this home is what makes it so special and by leaving it detached, it has even more grandeur. Those borders are amazing too!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. When opting for a more eclectic design, you should always go detached, like this home! It makes the really unusual touches pop and sparkle. Is that a ship's wheel on the balcony here?

home sweet home, ATELIER TAMA ATELIER TAMA Country style house
ATELIER TAMA

ATELIER TAMA
ATELIER TAMA
ATELIER TAMA

7. If for no other reason, this wonderful house looks great as a detached property, due to the thatched roof! The last thing you want os one roof going up in flames and destroying a neighbour's house too!

Eigentijds wonen in een rietgedekte villa, Lab32 architecten Lab32 architecten Modern houses
Lab32 architecten

Lab32 architecten
Lab32 architecten
Lab32 architecten

8. This black wooden-clad cabin home makes such a striking statement by being on its own. The waterside location is also really amazing and makes more of the building.

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Country style house
Kwint architecten

Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

9. Fancy going a little smaller and more self-contained? Then something along the lines of this amazing micro-home could be perfect for you. The stone and wood cladding works so well, even on a small property!

PIERA, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

10. This wonderful double-stacked detached home has such an industrial look that we know will stick in our memories.The picture windows are something else as well!

西坂部の家, 若山建築設計事務所 若山建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses Metal Black
若山建築設計事務所

若山建築設計事務所
若山建築設計事務所
若山建築設計事務所

For more cozy detached home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A cozy cottage by the lake.

A German house that will make you yell, 'Ja, danke!'
Which of these would be your perfect retreat?

